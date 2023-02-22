Red Cross: Three reasons to give blood this month

SYRACUSE - One in 7 patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion. At the same time, only about 3% of Americans give blood. The American Red Cross needs more people to make and keep appointments to give blood or platelets in February and has three great reasons to do so:
• Help prevent a blood shortage: Winter brings seasonal illness and dangerous weather, which can hurt the blood supply. When donors give now, they can help ensure blood is on hospital shelves when it’s needed.
• It’s Heart Month: During a blood donation appointment, the Red Cross checks donors’ blood pressure and pulse, which are important indicators of heart health.
• Treat yourself: All who come to give in February will get a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, thanks to Amazon. Those who come to donate this month will also automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Fla. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/heart.
Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand. Protect the blood supply from dropping – book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities
Feb. 25, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., United Baptist Church Scriba, 5111 NY 104, Oswego.
Feb. 27, 1:30-6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 915, 3301 Fulton Avenue, Central Square.
Feb. 28, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., State University of New York Oswego, 142 Campus Center Drive, Campus Center, Oswego.
