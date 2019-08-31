A Redfield man died in a two-vehicle crash Friday in the town of Redfield.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office deupties responded at 1:01 p.m. to County Route 17 for an accident. Investigation revealed Lawrence Herse, 32, of Redfield, was driving his 2006 Nissan Murano southbound on County Route 17 when he failed to keep right, striking a northbound 2009 Volvo tractor trailer driven by Casey Cheevers, 50, of Parish.
Herse was pronounced dead at the scene. Cheevers was uninjured.
Members of the New York State Police and the Redfield Fire Department assisted at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
