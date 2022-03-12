Redistricting may make Joe Griffo Oswego County’s new state senator

OSWEGO COUNTY – For the last 15 years, Republican Joe Griffo has been the 47th District’s New York state senator, representing Oneida, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. But that all changed with the recent redistricting of New York state, and Griffo will now be running for election to the newly-redistricted 49th, which includes all of Oswego County.
In order to give voters here a better sense of who Joe Griffo is, I interviewed him recently. The former Oneida County legislator, three-term mayor of Rome, and Oneida County executive was just back from a visit here.
“I’ll be around once we get out of session,” Griffo began. “In fact, I was up there (Oswego County) last week. We had a spring recess and what I did was travel into the new areas of the district so I could meet with some of the elected officials and the party officials so that I could get acclimated. Also, we also stopped at Oswego Health ’cause I know that’s an important part of the community. So, we’re going to be doing a lot of that. You’ll see us once we know exactly what’s taking place and where and how everything is finalized.
“First of all,” he said, “I’m not unfamiliar with Oswego County. I have friends that live in Oswego County. I know Leader Barclay really well. We’ve traveled together on legislative trips. I’ve been to Pulaski a number of times. Father Hogan is a pastor now at St. John’s in Camden, New York, was actually at St. John’s in Rome, New York and married, performed the ceremony for, my wife and I at our marriage, and he was at St. Mary’s in Oswego. So, there’s a lot of people, connections here and there in the past. So, I’m not unfamiliar. In fact, as the chair of the Energy Committee, I helped the nuclear power plants up there when they had the issue and concern on the nuclear industry and what it would mean, not only from a providing energy perspective but also the employees. So again, not unfamiliar with the area, not having been directly serving the area as a representative. So, what I did last week was drive up and did the more informal kind of meet and greet. So, we met with Mayor Barlow. We met with Mayor Michaels in Fulton. Met with the GOP Committee that evening, went to Oswego Health, and went to the sheriff’s office and met with the sheriff also. So, just to try to meet and get to know people personally, as well as try to begin to get a better grasp on some of the issues and concerns that are facing the county. And I’ve reached out and made several phone calls to some of the other officials. I’ll be doing that more.
“I’m the former chairman of the Energy Committee,” Griffo continued. “When the majority slipped, I’m now the assistant minority leader of the Senate. So, I gave up the chairmanship of Energy, became the deputy leader of the Republican conference, and then stepped down from that because it required a lot of time on the chamber floor, and I’m now the assistant minority leader.
“I’ve worked very closely with Senator Ritchie,” Griffo said. “We have served together and have known each other for a long time, and I have great admiration and respect for her. She has been very good in trying to not only support me in this transition but to ensure she’s imparting as much information with me too relative to what she has done and what she sees as some of the issues there in Oswego County. So, I thank her for that too.”
As he had been chairman of the Energy Committee, a position that would be of interest to voters here in a county with three nuclear power plants, I asked Griffo for his thought on energy policy.
“On energy,” he replied, “the way I always approached it was, I believe that we need a diversified portfolio for energy. It goes to the old adage, you never put all your eggs in one basket. And while I’m not averse to embracing new technologies, green energy, and using that as part of the portfolio, I still think we have to continue to look at fossil fuel, and more importantly, when you look at the clean energy sources, we have to accept and respect that nuclear is a component of that. In fact, I just saw yesterday, I’m not sure what country it was, that basically now said they were going to continue – they were trying to ease out of nuclear – and they have decided now they’re going to stay in the nuclear industry as an acknowledgement of the importance of nuclear energy as part of renewable energy, green energy. So, because I represented the St. Lawrence Seaway, and obviously hydro is a big component of that too, to me, it’s two-fold. It’s not only keeping a diversified portfolio, which means we have a variety of sources that we can turn to, but also, when you look at green energy, you don’t discredit or discount nuclear energy as an important part of that portfolio.”
A recent very controversial decision by a state board on agriculture ruled that farm workers will be paid overtime after working 40 hours in a week, down from the present 60 hours, a change widely opposed by farmers and also opposed by many farm workers. This change would be phased in over 10 years, bringing farm workers, the only group of workers exempted from the state’s 40-hour work week overtime rule, in line with all other labor in New York state. It has not yet been signed and approved by the state Department of Labor. I asked the senator how he feels about this decision.
“Well, obviously,” he said, “I don’t support it. I did support the original farm labor bill. I think the decision is disappointing. There were very legitimate concerns raised by farmers, and the majority of the testimony was not in support of a change. And that’s why we were concerned about the creation of this type of a board to make these type of decisions. I mean, the only one that didn’t agree was the Farm Bureau appointee, which obviously are the people that are affected and impacted most. So, I recognize and respect the role that farm workers play in the industry, but the decision now, I believe, that has been rendered, will have a detrimental effect on the farming community and an adverse impact on farm laborers too. So, I’m concerned, and I’m disappointed, and we expressed that but to no avail. Let’s hope that this doesn’t create what we potentially envision is many more farms that are not workable or go out of business. That would be bad.”
It’s interesting you brought up the board itself, which was only a three-member board. How was this board created in the first place?
“Well, they’re created through the legislation, then they’re appointments,” Griffo explained, “and that’s no different if we go back on the energy thing too because of the climate bills, they created this climate council, and they’re going to be issuing recommendations. Not only do we have disagreements philosophically on some of these issues, but also we disagree on the structure of these things that you’re giving these types of power to appointed individuals now, as opposed to elected representatives of the people. When you’re making such significant policy pronouncements, regulations, that’s a problem in my opinion. So, they were created through statutes. I didn’t agree with many elements of the statute obviously, and that’s one component that I find problematic.”
Is there any movement to take that power back and return it to the legislature?
“Not under this majority,” Griffo said.
He then went on to explain exactly what the decision means legally.
“It’s not a bill,” he said, “but it does have the effect of law. It’s a regulation. The bill created the committee, and now they’ve issued the regulation. And as a result of that, it has the same effect. It’s like the executive orders of the governor.”
Griffo said the number of appointees to the board doesn’t really matter because “they construct these things where they have the advantage of the majority. So, like in this case, even though one is from the Farm Bureau, the other two overruled the one. So, it’s two to one. And the same thing with the climate bill. There may be two or three people of the 15 members that have the voice that is more reflective of the people, and yet, the other 12 will make the decision. So, most of these things, regardless of the size have been created in order to accomplish what they want.”
Regarding the upcoming election in November, Griffo is the endorsed Republican candidate for state senator from the new 49th.
“Our record is a solid record,” he said. “People know that we work hard, work for the people, listen to all sides, and do our best to find common sense and reasonable approaches to the problems, and know that we represent all people. When you hold this office, you’re not of a particular party, you’re a state senator. So, that’s the way we’ve approached our job, the staff works very hard, and we’ll do the best we can to continue to earn people’s respect and confidence and support.”
