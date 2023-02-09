SYRACUSE – The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and Central New York Boat Show have announced the return of the New York state young boater safety certificate course to the Central New York Boat Show. The free course certifies youth ages 10 to 17 to legally operate a motorized boat or watercraft alone on New York waters. The course will be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, in an Expo Center upstairs conference room at the New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse. Pre-registration is required through the New York State Parks website at https://register-ed.com/events/view/193405 or call 315-447-8077 for assistance.
Youth must successfully complete the 8-hour training and same-day proctored exam to receive certification. The instructor for the course at the 2023 CNY Boat Show will be U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 21 Past Commander Peter Wiles.
