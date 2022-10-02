Regulating Private Speech: Sign Regulations & the First Amendment webinar Oct. 18

WATERTOWN - The NYS Tug Hill Commission will host an online webinar for town and village boards titled “Regulating Private Speech: Sign Regulations & the First Amendment” from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Registration is required for this free event, either at tinyurl.com/tughillspeech or by calling the Tug Hill Commission office at (315) 785-2380.

According to the First Amendment, speech may be subject to different degrees of protection based upon its content, the speaker, and the context in which the speech is made. How does the First Amendment impact sign regulations in local communities?

