Regulating Private Speech: Sign Regulations & the First Amendment webinar Oct. 18

WATERTOWN - The NYS Tug Hill Commission will host an online webinar for town and village boards titled “Regulating Private Speech: Sign Regulations & the First Amendment” from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Registration is required for this free event, either at tinyurl.com/tughillspeech or by calling the Tug Hill Commission office at (315) 785-2380.
According to the First Amendment, speech may be subject to different degrees of protection based upon its content, the speaker, and the context in which the speech is made. How does the First Amendment impact sign regulations in local communities?
Mark Cuthbertson, attorney at Cuthbertson Law, will cover the nuances of the First Amendment, sign regulations, and relevant court cases.
Cuthbertson concentrates his practice in commercial real estate, municipal litigation and the representation of municipalities and not-for-profit cemeteries. Cuthbertson is admitted to practice in New York and Connecticut.
Cuthbertson is also active in public service. He has been a councilman for the town of Huntington since 1998. Prior to that, he served as assistant town attorney and special assistant district attorney for the town of Huntington. He also served on the town of Huntington planning board. Cuthbertson earned his Juris Doctor degree, cum laude, from Albany School of Law of Union University. While in law school, he was executive editor for Symposium for the Albany Law Review. He earned his bachelor of science degree, magna cum laude, from Villanova University.
