CENTRAL SQUARE — Don Johnston’s former colleagues take comfort knowing that the Central Square Athletics Wall of Fame member is peacefully calculating the precise number of minutes and seconds until they meet again.
Johnston was a longtime stat and records keeper for various Redhawks sports programs, mostly focused on football and boys basketball, and proudly served his alma mater for decades.
The beloved contributor, who filled a similar role with Syracuse Mets baseball, Syracuse Crunch hockey, and Colgate college hockey among others through the years, died on Jan. 3 at age 61.
“Don Johnston to me was the face of Central Square sports,” said varsity boys basketball coach, Jay Adams. “When you thought of Central Square football and basketball, you always thought of Don because he was always at the games keeping stats, talking to coaches before the game. To me, he was a legend and a big part of the athletics family here.”
Johnston was affectionately known as “Donnie Stats,” around his alma mater Central Square-Paul V. Moore High School and “Donnie Baseball,” within the Syracuse Mets press box.
He was described by those he has worked with most closely as meticulous, passionate, and a perfectionist when it came to keeping stats.
Johnston was also widely known as a wiz with sports facts and figures. Adams recalled times when he would join conversations with the visiting coaches during warmups before home games, often approaching them with stats and notable achievements from their respective playing careers.
Former Central Square athletic director James Drancsak remembered a similar encounter from when he joined the district. Johnston was among the first he met upon taking the job and said he approached him with some of Drancsak’s stats as an athlete at Monroe Community College.
“He had a mind for math clearly and being able to spit out statistics at will, all sorts of things, stuff that you didn’t think you’d ever want to know, but he definitely had a mind for it and was willing to chat with everybody,” said Central Square football coach, Kevin Matteson.
“He loved being around our sports and athletics and loved to be a part of something bigger than any one person, that team mentality, I think it’s something vital and something I’ll always remember about ‘Donnie Stats,’ as we lovingly called him.”
Johnston’s uncanny ability to compute figures also came into account during other conversations involving sports.
He often inquired Adams about the lineup to get his stat sheets ready the night before games and would end the conversation by stating the number of minutes until tip-off. Adams once tried to catch Johnston off guard by asking him for the number of seconds, and said he instantly received the answer.
“I would try to stump him, if he sent me the text at 8:30 at night I might wait until 10, then say: ‘Yeah same lineup Donny, how many seconds until the game?’ He would instantly send back the number, it was just crazy how fast and how quick he was,” Adams said.
“He knew random stuff like that, knew Central Square guys inside and out, knew the records, knew everything. The numbers he could compute and how fast he would spit them out was remarkable.”
Syracuse Mets general manager Jason Smorol would frequently recite the birth date and age of a player, and Johnston would quickly respond with the player’s age in number of days, factoring in the leap years.
He could also forecast when milestone fan numbers would hit at the ballpark, for example, Smorol asked when the 10 millionth fan would attend, and Johnston quickly responded with an estimate for three years out by breaking down average attendance.
“I never knew if any of those numbers were correct, but we had to assume they were because it came from Donnie,” Smorol said.
Johnston is also remembered as much for his kind nature and generosity to help his colleagues in area press boxes or the coaches, athletes, and parents who he diligently aimed to please.
Matteson said he attended a Mets baseball game — then the Syracuse Sky Chiefs — and Johnston approached him in the stands to offer a tour of the stadium and introduce him to team executives.
Smorol received phone calls from a plethora of visiting managers and team scouts, including from Japan and Major League Baseball organizations, to offer condolences upon learning of Johnston’s death.
The Syracuse Mets Twitter page recently posted a remembrance that garnered more than 100,000 impressions.
“One of the things I enjoy most about baseball is the characters you meet, and Donnie was a character, but he had character,” Smorol said. “He was a good, good person, and he just wanted to work and do his job in that press box, take good care of the media, managers, sports information staffs, he would come early and stay late, and he just loved being here.”
Johnston’s long-standing dedication to the teams he worked with is another of his most memorable qualities.
He would voluntarily travel more than three hours to some nonleague away games, and often rewatched game film multiple times upon returning home if he felt unsure about a single statistic.
Johnston offered to keep stats for the junior varsity football team when Matteson was at the helm earlier this decade, which was a thrill for the young players to see their production represented like the pros. He was also known to field calls from parents about any discrepancies and was proactive to ensure stats were reported accurately to area media outlets.
“When it was game time, it was 100 percent business, he put his game-face on like any other player or coach would do because he wanted it right, he wanted to do right by the kids, coaches, and parents,” Drancsak said.
“He was one of those guys that would do anything for you, he aimed to please. He was always meticulous, committed, just an amazing person. He was unique, hard-working, big-hearted, I can’t say enough good things.”
Johnston worked as the sports director at his high school radio station from 1975-78, covered Redhawks sports for the Citizen Outlet from 1975-80, then started compiling all-time records and tracking stats for Central Square football and basketball in 1981, according to his bio on the Central Square Athletics Wall of Fame.
He was inducted as a contributor in 2004, and in 2002, he received the Excelsior Award by the Cortland State sports management department.
“He was all over but his true love was Central Square,” Adams said. “I don’t think there’s another person who had more love for Central Square, more pride for Central Square or that cared more about our kids and their accomplishments. He wanted those achievements to be known and he played a massive role in those kids getting recognized.”
