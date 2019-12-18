Renovations to ARISE’s headquarters finished

SYRACUSE - ARISE cut the ribbon on Monday, Dec. 9 on a newly renovated building at 635 James St.. Over the past six months construction has taken place on all three floors of ARISE’s headquarters in Onondaga County. The renovations were made possible through a nearly $1 Million dollar grant from New York State’s Nonprofit Infrastructure Capital Investment Program (NICIP).
One long-term benefit ARISE expects to achieve as a result of the renovation project is increased agency capacity to continue to meet the growing needs of the community they serve. This is achieved by providing comprehensive services that support individuals with disabilities as they develop the resources and skills to live independently, and through assistance to community groups of all types that are dedicated to building disability awareness, and furthering disability rights.
A second long-term benefit of the renovation project is that it gives ARISE the ability to expand existing and add new services without placing an additional financial burden on the agency that would continue well into the future (for example, by having to rent additional space). One new project began in September with the opening of an after-school respite program. The renovation also provided more space for the ARISE Mental Health Clinic. Over the past few years, there has been a tremendous community need for mental health consultation and services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.