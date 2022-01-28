Report inspires greater transparency at Oswego County Board of Elections

OSWEGO – According to New York’s Department of State and the state’s Committee on Open Government, New York’s Open Meetings Law, in effect since 1977, gives the public the right to attend meetings of public bodies, listen to the debates and watch the decision making process in action. It requires public bodies to provide notice of the times and places of meetings, and keep minutes of all action taken.
Last summer, The New York Coalition for Open Government surveyed 17 county boards of elections asking them to respond either to an email or phone call posing the following four questions:
Do the Commissioners hold meetings and if so, how often?
Is the public notified about the meetings?
Are meeting agendas and documents posted online?
Are minutes kept and are they posted online?
Only six of the 17 boards responded at all.
The Coalition thereupon kicked their request up a notch to a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request of 19 county election boards across New York state.
Each of the 19 election boards were emailed the following FOIL request on July 14, 2021:
I am requesting a copy of meeting minutes for all Election Commissioner meetings held from January 1, 2018 until July 1, 2021.
Please provide this documentation to me via email.
Paul Wolf, Esq. President, New York Coalition For Open Government
New York’s Freedom of Information Law requires that government officials acknowledge a FOIL request in writing within five business days. Five out of the 19 election boards complied with that law. The Oswego County Board of Elections was one of those five, responding in one day. However, although the Oswego board responded, it failed to provide any minutes, claiming that no meeting records existed.
From the Coalition’s Jan. 2022 report: according to Oswego County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Laura Brazak, “the board has no public meetings, no meeting minutes and no public notices.”
The report went on to say, “the commissioner seemed flabbergasted by the questions and did not understand what the board would meet about, what actions they would take publicly or privately, or what minutes would be logged.”
In a recent interview with Oswego County News, Republican Commissioner Peggy Bickford said of Brazak’s response, “she was mistaken. We have our file of minutes from whenever. We do it (meet) once a year. We name our officers, our deputies, and our technicians.”
She said they also have a meeting “if we have objections to petitions that we have to rule on. That’s a meeting. If there’s a change in procedure, we have a meeting. We’ve never put it out to the public to come.”
The minutes of the board’s Jan. 2022 meeting are now up on their website. “That’s the only one we’ve put out there. We started doing it, but we never did before. We have the minutes. We never published them. Nobody’s ever asked for them.” Bickford said.
However, it seems Bickford previously considered such information only obtainable through a FOIL request. “Number one,” she said, “you don’t get a FOIL (Freedom of Information Law) answered through a phone call anyhow. You have to have the paperwork, fill out the FOIL and send it to us.”
Bickford described the board’s annual organizational meeting this way:
“Our meetings last two minutes, maybe, as a rule,” she said.
And indeed, the January meeting lasted exactly that, commenced at 10 a.m. and adjourned at 10:02.
“If you’re late, you missed it,” Bickford said. “We sit down and just swap positions from the secretary to the president, and unless our deputies have quit, they’re the same. Mine’s been the same deputy, this is the 10th year.”
What other things might you hold a meeting for?
“If we’re ruling on a petition,” she replied. “Somebody objected to a petition. They wrote in their specifications. I will rule on it. She (Brazak) will rule on it. And then we go and sit down, and we state what our findings were.”
Their deputies are included in those meetings.
“We look at what they tell us is wrong,” Bickford continued. “We’re not allowed to go into the rest of the petition. We’re able to look at line by line what they tell us is wrong. And if we find that to be true, or if we find that it’s not true, that is the basis of our decision, whether it takes out enough signatures to make it (the petition) invalid.”
The only other reason for a meeting, Bickford said, would be to change procedures, “but that doesn’t happen very often. I’ve been here 23 years, it’s probably been three times or so. It’s not huge.”
The Board of Elections does have a budget to compile and submit each year.
“We usually work on the budget and bounce it off each other, why we think it should be this or that,” Bickford explained. “We both know what the bills are going to be, what contracts we have out there. It’s not a meeting. It’s just a discussion. We have a meeting with the county administrator and tell him why, then it goes to the legislature. If they have questions, we’re there to answer them. But that’s not a meeting.”
I then asked her, in light of this report, is the board considering trying to make things more transparent and available to the public?
“As you’ll see on our website,” Bickford replied, “we put in that on Friday at 10 o’clock we were going to have a board meeting. We posted it, and then we posted our minutes. So, yes.”
Referring to Brazak’s answer to The Coalition for Open Government, Bickford said, “I think they just went around it in an odd way. Therein she just didn’t understand. We are ministerial. We don’t go out and change big things in the world. We basically just get people on the ballot and keep the voter rolls. I mean, we do plenty. I’m making it sound like we don’t do anything. I don’t know how they came to her with that, but she understood that she was wrong. The way they asked her the questions, she misunderstood what they were talking about. And that’s all that amounted to. As soon as she showed that to me, I said, ‘Yeah, we do,’ and she goes, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that. I didn’t know that’s what they were talking about.’ It’s not like it’s a big, newsworthy thing, and it’s not like our minutes are something anybody’s going to come for, or our meetings, most likely, ’cause it pretty much is dealing with something they could care less about, especially, you know, if they’re driving from Williamstown to come here for two minutes.
“We’re trying to do what we should do,” she concluded.
I asked Paul Wolf, president of The New York Coalition for Open Government whether the Oswego County Board of Elections had contacted him about their statement to the Coalition, a statement they say was a mistake.
“No,” he said, “I received a response from Chatauqua County, but I don’t believe I received anything from Oswego.”
I mentioned that according to Peggy Bickford, no one has ever asked for their minutes and that and it’s not likely anybody’s going to come to their meetings because they’re pretty much dealing with something people could care less about.
“Well, it’s kind of a chicken and egg thing,” Wolf responded. “If you don’t notify the public that there’s a meeting happening, well, of course, no one’s going to come or inquire.”
Wolf also took issue with Oswego’s opinion of what constitutes a meeting.
“There’s at least one opinion by the New York State Committee on Open Government that says boards of elections are subject to the Open Meetings Law,” he said, “and whenever the two commissioners are meeting, I think that’s a meeting that the public should be aware of. They take a different opinion.
“I think this is a problem that our report has identified,” he continued, “and it’s a concern that you have two people conducting public business behind closed doors on a regular basis. Even things like hearings, when they have hearings on petition objections, other boards gave us minutes from those hearings. That too is something that the public should be aware of.
“As I say, that’s a concern that hopefully our report is causing people to think about that issue, address that issue. I don’t know if there needs to be clarification in the Open Meetings Law, but the Open Meetings Law defines what bodies are subject to it, and clearly, the board of elections falls within that definition.”
