OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Board of Elections, numerous Republican and Conservative Party primaries will be held June 22 determining who will appear for those parties on the November ballot. There are no Democratic primaries this season. Below is a list of those running.

To find your polling place, go to https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/

For information on deadlines to register to vote, change your address, or apply for and deliver an absentee ballot, go to https://www.oswegocounty.com/government/board_of_elections/index.php

If you are a registered Democrat, you do not have a Primary.

If you are a registered Republican, you have the following Primaries

Countywide - County Court Judge: Armen J Nazarian

Gregory Oakes

County Legislator District Two: Herbert G Yerdon

Carl E Anson Jr

County Legislator District Seven: Frank C Bombardo

Amanda Magro

Albion Town Councilman: Michael J Ford

Corey W Holcomb

Richard D Corlis, Sr

Steve Steinfeld

Albion Superintendent of Highways: Ted W Bennett

Mark A Hier

Constantia Town Councilman: Michael A Donegan, II

Thomas J Moran

Ronald A Chapman, Jr

Granby Town Justice: Tracy Doyle

Lori Lee Blackburn

Hannibal Town Justice: Eugene Hafner

Jack S Beckwith, Jr

Elizabeth A Ritchie

Hastings Town Supervisor: Tony Bush

Mike Clark

Hastings Town Councilman: Al Hanson

Ed Foster

Mark Martino

John Donohue

Minetto Town Supervisor: Nickolas A Spilman

John L Familo

New Haven Town Supervisor: Frederick F Wilbur

Dan Barney

Parish Town Supervisor: James J Bernys

Mary Ann Phillips

Parish Town Clerk: Mercedes Marie Seeber

Kelly I Reader

Parish Town Councilman: Douglas C Houghton

Robin Ann Eaton Novak

John T Horning

Parish Superintendent of Highways: George Horning

Craig I Petit

Richland Town Councilman: Donna Gilson

Sue E Haynes

Robert North

Schroeppel Receiver of Taxes: Lynett M Greco

Ryan Wood

Scriba Town Supervisor: James Oldenburg

Kelly M Lagoe

Scriba Town Clerk: Rebecca Lavery

Gina Gambino Fatiga

West Monroe Town Justice: Colleen A Sullivan

Paul D Vollmer

Fulton City Councilor Ward Four: James R Myers

Ethan Parkhurst

Fulton City County Committee Mark Sherman

Ward One District One: Michele Sherman

Steven Sunday

Fulton City County Committee Beth A Nicholson

Ward Three District One Nancy Cavalier

Timothy Crandell

Fulton City County Committee Jade Jones

Ward Four District Two: Ethan Parkhurst

Louella F LeClair

James Myers

If you are a registered Conservative, you have the following Primaries

Countywide - County Court Judge: Armen J Nazarian

Gregory Oakes

Granby Town Justice: Tracy Doyle

Lori Lee Blackburn

Hannibal Town Justice: Eugene Hafner

Jack S Beckwith, Jr

Elizabeth A Ritchie

