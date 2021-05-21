OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Board of Elections, numerous Republican and Conservative Party primaries will be held June 22 determining who will appear for those parties on the November ballot. There are no Democratic primaries this season. Below is a list of those running.
To find your polling place, go to https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/
For information on deadlines to register to vote, change your address, or apply for and deliver an absentee ballot, go to https://www.oswegocounty.com/government/board_of_elections/index.php
If you are a registered Democrat, you do not have a Primary.
If you are a registered Republican, you have the following Primaries
Countywide - County Court Judge: Armen J Nazarian
Gregory Oakes
County Legislator District Two: Herbert G Yerdon
Carl E Anson Jr
County Legislator District Seven: Frank C Bombardo
Amanda Magro
Albion Town Councilman: Michael J Ford
Corey W Holcomb
Richard D Corlis, Sr
Steve Steinfeld
Albion Superintendent of Highways: Ted W Bennett
Mark A Hier
Constantia Town Councilman: Michael A Donegan, II
Thomas J Moran
Ronald A Chapman, Jr
Granby Town Justice: Tracy Doyle
Lori Lee Blackburn
Hannibal Town Justice: Eugene Hafner
Jack S Beckwith, Jr
Elizabeth A Ritchie
Hastings Town Supervisor: Tony Bush
Mike Clark
Hastings Town Councilman: Al Hanson
Ed Foster
Mark Martino
John Donohue
Minetto Town Supervisor: Nickolas A Spilman
John L Familo
New Haven Town Supervisor: Frederick F Wilbur
Dan Barney
Parish Town Supervisor: James J Bernys
Mary Ann Phillips
Parish Town Clerk: Mercedes Marie Seeber
Kelly I Reader
Parish Town Councilman: Douglas C Houghton
Robin Ann Eaton Novak
John T Horning
Parish Superintendent of Highways: George Horning
Craig I Petit
Richland Town Councilman: Donna Gilson
Sue E Haynes
Robert North
Schroeppel Receiver of Taxes: Lynett M Greco
Ryan Wood
Scriba Town Supervisor: James Oldenburg
Kelly M Lagoe
Scriba Town Clerk: Rebecca Lavery
Gina Gambino Fatiga
West Monroe Town Justice: Colleen A Sullivan
Paul D Vollmer
Fulton City Councilor Ward Four: James R Myers
Ethan Parkhurst
Fulton City County Committee Mark Sherman
Ward One District One: Michele Sherman
Steven Sunday
Fulton City County Committee Beth A Nicholson
Ward Three District One Nancy Cavalier
Timothy Crandell
Fulton City County Committee Jade Jones
Ward Four District Two: Ethan Parkhurst
Louella F LeClair
James Myers
If you are a registered Conservative, you have the following Primaries
Countywide - County Court Judge: Armen J Nazarian
Gregory Oakes
Granby Town Justice: Tracy Doyle
Lori Lee Blackburn
Hannibal Town Justice: Eugene Hafner
Jack S Beckwith, Jr
Elizabeth A Ritchie
