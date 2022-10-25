OSWEGO – Rebecca Shiroff, Republican and Conservative candidate for state senate from our county’s new 50th district, and I talked recently about her life, her experience, and her political views on some of today’s hottest topics. Her family is Cuban. That’s where we started. Here is some of what she said:

“When Castro took over, my dad and his brothers, and a lot of his male friends, because they were against the Communist revolution, they were put in forced labor camps, which were pretty brutal,” she began. “My father’s 85, and he still has nightmares. He saw some of his best friends executed because they would not give up their religion. It was just brutal. A few years ago is when I started learning their stories of what happened, and it is pretty horrible. Eventually, they left through the Flights of Freedom, some coordination between the U.S. and Cuba, because Castro wanted what they called ‘gusanos,’ translation: worms. That’s what he used to call the people that were against the revolution. So, he told them, ‘You want to leave, get out, we don’t want you.’ Obviously, my parents took advantage and hopped on a plane with my brother, who was, I believe, two or three years old at the time. I was born here. I’m the first-generation American in my family. They left Cuba with $20. Castro took everything. They took my mom’s wedding ring. They even took my brother’s teddy bear. They literally put them on a plane with the clothes on their back and $20. That was it.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.