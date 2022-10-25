OSWEGO – Rebecca Shiroff, Republican and Conservative candidate for state senate from our county’s new 50th district, and I talked recently about her life, her experience, and her political views on some of today’s hottest topics. Her family is Cuban. That’s where we started. Here is some of what she said:
“When Castro took over, my dad and his brothers, and a lot of his male friends, because they were against the Communist revolution, they were put in forced labor camps, which were pretty brutal,” she began. “My father’s 85, and he still has nightmares. He saw some of his best friends executed because they would not give up their religion. It was just brutal. A few years ago is when I started learning their stories of what happened, and it is pretty horrible. Eventually, they left through the Flights of Freedom, some coordination between the U.S. and Cuba, because Castro wanted what they called ‘gusanos,’ translation: worms. That’s what he used to call the people that were against the revolution. So, he told them, ‘You want to leave, get out, we don’t want you.’ Obviously, my parents took advantage and hopped on a plane with my brother, who was, I believe, two or three years old at the time. I was born here. I’m the first-generation American in my family. They left Cuba with $20. Castro took everything. They took my mom’s wedding ring. They even took my brother’s teddy bear. They literally put them on a plane with the clothes on their back and $20. That was it.”
Your father was lucky he wasn’t executed. Castro shot a lot of people.
“He was very lucky. The guerrillas used to play Russian Roulette with the prisoners, and thank God my dad was never one of the unlucky ones. It was really brutal. So, it was a blessing he was able to get out.”
What year did they get out?
“I want to say it was ’65 maybe, I’m not exactly sure, mid-’60s.”
By that time, Castro was pretty established.
“He was,” she continued. “And by that time, a lot of people realized that maybe it wasn’t such a good idea. He sold it, you know, saying, ‘I’m socialist, I’m socialist,’ but really he was Communist. They quickly realized this is not good. They took away everybody’s arms. Nobody was able to own any type of weapon. Food began to get rationed. And this still is going on to this day. Nothing has changed. You have to stand in line for hours to get minimal amounts of food. It’s pretty horrible. They took my parents’ home, their business. It’s no better now. It’s just the same. People are still standing in line for hours. You see what’s happening now. People are taking to the streets, because they’re just saying, ‘We have nothing else to lose.’ They have no way to defend themselves. They just don’t. The last time there was an uprising like that a few years ago, I remember some people, friends of my dad, unfortunately, they were not able to leave, they were defending themselves with forks, the only weapons they had. It’s just too horrible. A lot of people were incarcerated, and now again, it’s happening, there’s an uprising again. These people believe they’d rather die than keep on living like this.
“When someone is willing to get on a makeshift raft and travel through shark-infested waters, it’s not because they were having a good time. So, it’s a blessing they got out, and they got here. The first arrived in Chicago. And then they moved to New Jersey. And thankfully, my dad, one of his brothers was already here, so he was able to help them a little bit financially. But for the most part, my father worked in factories, two factories, while he went to school all over again, to college. Eventually he became a psychologist, but to this day, my dad’s not a fan of black beans, because there were times for a month at a time that was all they could afford. And what makes me the most proud is that he never took a penny from the government, ’cause in my dad’s eyes, he said, ‘The gift of freedom, it’s all I need. This government’s done enough for me by giving me freedom. That’s it.’ He never took a penny, which to me, he’s my hero. And he’s so proud. He cried the other day when he saw one of my first big signs, he goes, ‘You know, never in a million years would I have thought when I got on that plane that my daughter would be running for New York State Senate. I just wish your mom were here to see it.’ My mom passed away in 2015. So, it’s a pretty amazing moment in my life just to see my dad like that. It’s pretty incredible.”
Shiroff served on the Fayetteville-Manlius school board from 2012 to 2015, a time she described as “very difficult” as her mother, living in Florida, had developed early onset Alzheimer’s. Shiroff traveled back and forth as often as she could from Manlius to Miami to help her father help her mother.
“I would go for a few days at a time, however long I could,” she recounted. “I don’t know if you’ve ever had the unfortunate situation of caring for someone with Alzheimer’s, but those last couple of years are absolutely brutal. And at the same time that was going on, my son had been in and out of the hospital quite a bit. So, I was dealing with my mom on one side and my son on the other. It was one of those where you’re ripped apart. You’re being a daughter, but for me, number one is always being a mom. Thank God he’s a healthy boy now.”
And how long have you been around here?
“We came here in 2000,” she said, “and we became minority owners in a company called Metro Mattress. It was about nine stores when we first got it. And by the time we sold it in 2018, it was 54. It took a lot of work and a lot of sacrifice on our part. When you’re trying to grow a business, you have to work really hard. It doesn’t just happen. I don’t have a second home. It’s nothing like that. It took a lot of work to get here.
“I know the difficulty of being a business owner here,” Shiroff continued. “It’s not a very business-friendly state. The highest taxes pretty much for business owners, and regulations, and it’s tough. You know, businesses are still suffering. There’s a lot that are still struggling from the pandemic. They just are. And a lot of them can’t get people to come back to work. So, a lot of these businesses are really struggling. I’ve heard that a lot from restaurant owners. For whatever reason, they had the hardest time getting people back to work. My daughter has worked as a server, and I hear stories. It is not easy. And that is one thing my kids have been very much, you know, we’ve always taught them, if you want something, it needs to be earned. It takes work. Nothing in life is handed to you. That’s not how the real world works. You have to earn it. So, work hard. Make sure you work hard at school. Make sure that you hold up your responsibilities around the house. That’s kind of fading a little bit. It’s a shame because I think kids need to know that it’s hard work. In this world, you’ve got to work hard to get to where you want to get to.”
Shiroff is a program analyst for Onondaga County Office of Economic Development. She worked on the recent Micron project. She “spent a lot of time getting grants to prepare the site. You have to have it end-user-ready, otherwise, why would anybody come?”
She agrees though, that this area has some very fine attributes that appeal to businesses: excellent transportation, abundant water, “We have the nuclear plants, which nuclear’s one of the cleanest energies you can have,” she said. “I’m very pro-nuclear. So, we have a lot of positive attributes. But as far as the financial portion of it, it’s difficult. I think it’s a combination of the business climate with the taxes and regulations and also again, the weather. I think that plays a part as well.
“Because it is such a difficult business climate here in our state,” she continued, “you have to offer quite a few exemptions to get people to even come here. And let’s face it, we’re not Florida. We don’t have the greatest weather in the world here. I don’t think people think of the weather in Syracuse and say, ‘Oh, it’s fabulous!’ But that shows you just how difficult a business climate it is, the fact that you have to offer all these incentives so businesses will come.” She couldn’t speak about incentives offered to Micron, “because there was an NDA,” a non-disclosure agreement that prevents her from speaking about such things.
Any committees that you’re hoping to work on in the Senate?
“Absolutely. Homeland security is extremely important to me. I think it’s something we’re a bit underprepared for any major attacks, in my opinion, in our country in general. But obviously, my focus is the state because that’s where I’m going to be serving.”
Do you think we’re in good shape around here for cybersecurity?
“I think we could do better. That’s my biggest fear, because that can shut us down in a heartbeat. So, can we do better? Absolutely.”
Do you think the State Senate would fund that?
“I would think with the budget that we have, a $220 billion budget, that we can find it and put it towards situations that are in need a little more desperately like cybersecurity. Like mental health services, which is another one of the committees that I’d like to serve on. That’s extremely important to me. It’s really sad to see just how bad, I mean, this pandemic and the shutdown had such a detrimental effect on mental health. Especially kids’ mental health. Nowadays, kids can’t escape the bullying. It’s in their face 24/7 on social media. It’s horrible. Nowadays, it’s not so much the physical bullying, it’s the psychological and the emotional bullying, which is heartbreaking.”
Do you think the suicide rate is increasing?
“Yes. I know it is.”
And why do you think that is?
“A big part of it, I think, is because of the effect the pandemic had. There were issues before the pandemic, but I think that that made it worse. You’ve got to realize, kids, for example, that were being abused at home, where were they going? School’s closed. They can’t go to school. They can’t go to see their counselors at school. So, they were stuck at home with their abusers. People who had alcohol and drug addiction issues that were finally getting better, what happens? You shut someone in for that amount of time, and they fall right off the wagon. And it happened a lot. Victims of domestic violence. Where were they going? They were stuck. And veterans that needed their services desperately, and I’m a huge advocate for veteran services because I think we don’t do nearly enough for our veterans based on what they did for us. We need to do more for them. We owe it to them, and that isolation was horrible for veterans. And recently I read the fastest-rising rate of suicide is among first responders. It’s a real issue, and I think we need to do more when it comes to mental health, and I would love to be on that committee.
“I’m so thankful for our first responders,” she continued. “I’m incredibly supportive of police officers, firemen. I’m very much about backing the blue, backing our first responders, our police, EMTs. It is amazing to me what they do. And now, it’s just become a very difficult time for them, mainly because of bail reform.”
I see you’re very opposed to bail reform.
“Yes. I am. I think the original intent makes sense. The problem is, now it’s a blanket. I think the original intent was, let’s say two people commit the same crime. One person is comfortable, they have money, the other one does not. It’s not fair to make a person who doesn’t have money rot in jail while the other one goes free. I understand that. That’s not what’s going on now.”
On more funding for mental health:
“I think any area that needs funding for mental health should be able to get it,” she said. “I’m sure if we dissect that budget, there are certain areas where we might be able to work a little bit better to make sure that veteran services, mental health get some more funding because I think that’s really needed. So, I think it can be done.”
On the cost of living:
“I don’t know if you’ve looked at your grocery bill lately, but mine? Wow. It’s unbelievable,” Shiroff said. “And the gas. And now we’re going to see this 39% increase that National Grid has warned everyone, ‘Hey this is coming.’ Do you know what that’s going to do seniors on a fixed income? We live in upstate New York. Heat isn’t exactly a luxury. Air conditioning? for some people it can be a luxury. Heat? No. You’re going to freeze to death. It’s not a luxury. It’s a necessity, and there are going to be people, and I would say, especially our seniors who are on fixed incomes, it’s going to be tough. And there’s no reason that we should have seniors having to choose between prescriptions or groceries and heat. How do you juggle that? There are things that our state could have done, for example, completely suspending the gas tax, which was rejected, including by my opponent. My opponent voted against completely suspending it and then came back and said, ‘Let’s suspend it 50%.’ Thanks but no thanks. It wasn’t enough. He should have done it completely. We could have done a lot better for our people and we didn’t.”
(NOTE: On June 1, the state legislature suspended eight cents per gallon in state gasoline tax for the rest of 2022, leaving 17 additional cents per gallon of state tax in effect. The other taxes on gasoline, roughly totaling 30 cents per gallon, are federal and local.)
What would you do about heating bills and electricity?
“I think you would have to go in there and take a look at the numbers to figure out what can we do about this. It’s tough. I hear stories from people, especially seniors, and the saddest thing for me is when they say, ‘I worked my entire life to be comfortable, and I’m barely left with anything at the end of the month.’”
Abortion. How do you feel about it?
“Thankfully,” Shiroff said, “we’re codified, so it’s not really going to affect New York State. Whatever happened on the federal level is not affecting New York state. So, I don’t understand why there is such an uproar in New York state. Nothing is changing here. To me it’s like, let’s take the focus off of crime and inflation, and let’s focus on this. Well, how about we focus on crime and inflation because this (the right to abortion) is not changing? This (crime and inflation) can be changed.”
Do you have a solution to inflation and do you think it is as serious a problem as it’s made out to be?
“It is a huge issue for a lot of families, again because of the pandemic, a lot of families are struggling more than they were before. So, it’s affecting them even harder. It’s pretty bad.”
What do you see as the cause?
“Let’s keep printing money, giving away money. It comes to a point where we’ve got to stop doing that because that has to be paid back. We have got to stop.”
Do you see that on both the federal and state level?
“Yes, I do. We need to stop essentially giving this money away. Money doesn’t grow on trees, and you have a budget for a reason. You need to stick to it. And you’ve got to stop this continuous flow, we’ve got to stop.”
Did you pick that up from your childhood growing up, from your father who never took a dime from the government?
“Correct. Yes.”
So, you grew up believing that and you still believe it?
“Yes. And that was the biggest thing. They always told me that first of all, you have to work really hard. Nothing is handed to you, nor should it be. People in this country work very hard to get to where they want to be. And they’re a perfect example. They were immigrants. They really didn’t speak the language. They worked in factories, and they did whatever they needed to do, lived on beans for a month, whatever they needed to do to get by. They did it on their own. Thankfully my dad had a brother here who helped him a little bit. He didn’t cover all his costs because he was having a hard time too. Granted there are people who need help. Absolutely. I don’t deny that at all. But we also have to do something about that system where you have, let’s say, a mom who was working three jobs, she’s doing a little bit better, but she still needs the help. But it’s almost like she’s penalized for doing a little better. We have to incentivize people to continue improving because otherwise you’re going to say, ‘Well, why the hell would I do that if I can keep getting money from the government?’ We have to figure it out. We have to do something to incentivize people to not make government assistance a lifestyle. Bring it back to what it was meant to be in the first place, which is give you a helping hand and help you rise above it, not make it a lifestyle, not make it a generational thing.”
What about childcare? It’s a big issue, especially for single mothers. They have a tough time going to work and then giving away almost everything they make to pay for childcare.
“It’s very difficult, especially when childcare workers aren’t really paid that much to begin with. That is a tough area. We definitely need to do something to make childcare more affordable. 100%, I agree.”
On energy and the environment:
“Obviously, I care about our environment,” Shiroff said, “but I think that we need to focus more on clean energy, like hydro and nuclear. I think we need to do a little bit more with those. Again, you have to look at the budget and see what can you do. But I think if we can do anything, we absolutely should. Nuclear is one of the cleanest forms of energy. To me it makes more sense than solar or wind.”
Do you feel that you’re good at working with both sides of the aisle?
“100%. Very much so. We can always find common ground and do what needs to be done for our constituents. That is my main goal is to do what is best for my constituents, because that’s why you get elected. To help your constituents. Not to help New York City. I need to help my constituents. They’re the ones that put their faith in me, and I need to do everything I can to make sure that I bring home the goods and I do what is best for them.”
How about unions?
“I support them.”
Your stance on guns and gun regulation?
“Nobody likes mass shootings. Nobody thinks that people who have serious mental health issues should have guns. So, we have to have common sense gun laws. The problem is there’s not much common sense being used right now, and law-abiding gun owners should not be penalized for the acts of criminals with guns.”
Are you a conservative, middle-of-the-road, or liberal Republican?
‘I would say I’m more of a moderate Republican. I do have conservative views, but I’m more of a moderate Republican. Again, I’m willing to work with anyone as long as it’s for the good of my constituents. That will always be my number one focus, my constituents.”
Do you see your role as making things happen or stopping things from happening?
“Making things happen. I think you need to make things happen for constituents that are going to make their lives better. We need to put some egos aside, and we need to say we’ve just got to get this done for our people. They elected us. We work for them. And I think that’s something a lot of politicians sometimes forget. We work for the people. And we need to do what is best for the people, not what we think is best for the people, and what our constituents ask of us. I can’t take a vote based on what I believe. I think you have to look at what the majority of your constituents believe. This is not in any way, shape, or form about me. This is about the people that I will represent. So, sometimes I may not agree myself with something, but if it’s what my constituents want or need, I’m going to represent them. That’s why I’m there. I’m not there for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.