Republican Marissa Hanlon running for mayor of Fulton

FULTON – Well, as I’ve said before, it seems no sooner does one election end than another one begins. This time the news is from Fulton as a new bright light on the political scene has made her official debut, throwing her hat into the mayoral race ring now that current Mayor Deana Michaels has announced she will not seek another term.
Marissa Hanlon is that new bright light. I interviewed her recently.
I see you’re running for mayor, I said.
“I am,” Hanlon replied.
And I see you’ve already been endorsed by the Fulton Republican Committee.
“That’s right,” said Hanlon. “I guess things are moving fast. Yesterday no one knew who I was, but today, here I am.”
How did you decide to run? Deana Michaels announced she would not seek another term…
“She announced on Wednesday night (Feb. 15),” Hanlon explained, “and I announced yesterday (Thursday, Feb. 16).”
Is that what did it, when you heard Deana Michaels wasn’t going to run?
“Honestly, I have had a passion for the city,” Hanlon said. “My life has been one in a professional career, I’m a physical therapist, but I love this city, and I grew up around here, grew up in Granby, so Fulton had my heart. This is where we did all of our comings and goings while growing up. And when I came back and was really anchoring down in my adult years, I moved back here to Fulton, and my heart has grown for the city. Over the last five years, I tried to get myself more involved. I had a little bit more time. The kids were getting a little bit older, so I could, and my interest in the city and my desire to see it grow was really there. So, I’ve gotten more involved. I’m on the Zoning Board of Appeals in Fulton. Also, a small group and I went to the Fulton Parks and Recreation and asked if we could start a special events committee. It was a wonderful collaboration with the city, and we started bringing in special events. We put on Big Truck Day, Fulton Folk Festival, Christmas Tree Lighting, big events like that. And we were starting to see the change and the excitement that we were looking for, to see people get excited about the city, and it just was a catalyst. I was on more committees and more groups and just talking to the residents in our city that were participating either in these committees or talking to the people that were coming out to the events as well as just talking to patients that I’m working with every day and neighbors. There was just such a drive, and I found myself in the middle of these conversations, and I am excited for what’s coming with the DRI ($10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative), and with Micron ($100 billion microchip factory in Clay). All the conversations stem around what our potential is, and everyone’s nervous that we’re going to miss the boat. And I don’t want that to happen. So, I felt a passion and a drive to step into this role, and my team and I felt it would be courteous to pause and see what her decision would be. We’re glad it all worked out, and our timing, I think, was appropriate. We’re excited to pick up where she left off. I’m certainly excited with the momentum that she has built, and that I’ll be able to step in and run with that and see the changes that we’re excited about. The DRI, I know a lot of progress has been made, and I can’t wait to see it all come to fruition.”
Aside from the DRI and the events that you’ve worked on, is there anything you want to focus on in particular?
“I have children in the Fulton school district,” Hanlon said, “and I know there are a lot of parents that are interested in what’s happening in the school district. Really looking to come to the table to offer support as a municipality to the schools. They are a stakeholder, and we’re a stakeholder for them. So really, to lend them support. We know that the children that are in the school, when they leave those school grounds, they are coming to their homes that are in Fulton, and what type of supports can we have that would help them start their days right and then carry through the school day? What kind of supports do we need with crime, or anything of the sort that’s in the school? I’m really excited about having focus groups with residents, business leaders, community leaders and really identifying what everyone’s concerns are. People are concerned with their property values and the properties around them, how they look, code enforcement. I’m looking to talk to those community leaders. Our residents discussed what needs to be done. And really the quality of life issues that I think we all have. I want to have a community that we want to be in and a community that attracts more people in. So, what does that look like, what do we need? I’m also really excited, because I’m a bit of a conversationalist, and I’m excited to meet more people than I have just in my circle, although I would say it’s a fairly large circle, just given the different hats that I’ve worn, being a parent in the school system, being a professional working here, and all the different committees and such, but really getting to know more of the people and what their concerns are. And I think that more issues that are priorities but maybe that aren’t on my radar, will rise to the top and we’ll be able to come up with real good solutions that are realistic.”
There are times in life light bulbs go off and enlightenment goes on. Hanlon and a group she works with had one of those moments and went with the ensuing enlightened outlook.
“I noticed that my children needed more activities,” she said. “As they got older and their interests expanded, I had more time to make those my interests as well. I noticed, as did other girls in this group we started, the special events, we noticed that we were leaving our community and spending money in other cities and towns to go entertain our children or go have experiences or go and have activities, and we didn’t want that to be the case. If we’re going and spending our money outside of our city, then other families are, and why are we doing that? What can we do that brings excitement here and makes us proud of where we are? And so, that’s what we set out to do.”
How will you be campaigning? What are your plans for that?
“I’m really, really fortunate to have the support of the Fulton Republican Committee. That is going to be a great support. I will be knocking on doors. I have a team and support from them and the Oswego County Republican Committee as well. But I really do intend to have focus groups. I’d start the conversations now and really learn, so when I take office in 2024, I’m already ready with ideas and action plans. I plan on meeting with the stakeholders in the city, talking to the school, talking to parents, talking to residents, talking to educational systems, not just the Fulton school district, but our CCC (Cayuga Community College), and talking to our police and really talking to Codes Enforcement. Although I know them, given that I’m on the Zoning Board, my focus has been a little bit different. I can’t say that I have exact answers to all these problems but certainly want to talk and have that facilitating conversation with all the stakeholders to see what creative solutions we can come up with.”
Do you have much to do with Fulton Block Builders?
“The Special Events Committee did team up with Fulton Block Builders for a few of our events. They’re such a great asset to our community. We’ve learned a lot from them, because of course, they fore ran. This was a grass roots effort that they did to help improve our city. Very similar model to what the Special Events did, just different end goals. They’re a great support to Fulton and a huge asset, and it’s wonderful the work they’ve been doing.”
Anything else you’d like to say?
“I just really am a girl that has a heart for the city,” Hanlon concluded. “That is the truth. I care about Fulton, and I care that she’s going to come to her full potential. I am excited to see the fruition that will happen. This is going to be a really exciting time for Fulton, and I am hopeful that I get to be the girl that rolls up her sleeves and gets to work to make it happen.”
