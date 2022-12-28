Republican state senatorial candidate Rebecca Shiroff concedes to Democrat John Mannion

OSWEGO and ONONDAGA COUNTIES – It’s always easy to be a gracious winner, but in these politically divisive days, being a gracious loser is becoming rarer and rarer. Elections are being contested at every level of government for numerous reasons according to numerous political beliefs. And especially close elections. That makes Republican state senatorial candidate Rebecca Shiroff’s almost immediate concession to Democrat John Mannion within a half-hour of receiving news State Supreme Court Judge Scott DelConte had ruled she lost her election by a mere 10 votes even more of a rarity and perhaps more importantly, even more of a testament to a candidate’s belief in the democratic process and her belief in working for the greater good.
I spoke with Shiroff the morning after the election results were officially final. I asked her about her decision to quickly concede.
“I refused to appeal and delay this any further,” she said. “Listen, it didn’t go my way, but that’s the nature of politics. I think that it’s important for all of us to set an example and understand that the beauty of living in a democratic society is that sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it doesn’t. It’s messy. It can be ugly, but it’s necessary, and that’s where the strength lies in living in our country. There’s always a winner. There’s always a loser, but either way, both sides put their best foot forward, and in the end, it’s the people who decide.
“My biggest thing with this campaign,” she continued, “was I wanted to conduct myself in way that could make my children proud, and I’ve got to tell you that the proudest moment for me from this entire time, and I’ve had a lot of people comment on my campaign and how well-run it was, and, you know, how that I came out of nowhere to lose by only 10 votes is an amazing feat, blah, blah, blah. Proudest moment for me was when both of my kids, one of which is a Republican, one of which is a Democrat, both said to me how proud they were of the campaign that I ran. That, to me, meant more than anything anybody has ever said to me because it told me I set an example to them that no matter what, you always walk away with your head held high knowing that you did the best that you could.
“The bottom line is that I got into this not for any self-serving reason. I got into this because I’ve always been dedicated to this community, even before this, for decades. I’ve been here since 2000, and all I’ve ever done is try and give back to the community, before as a business owner, and when I worked for the county. It’s always been about giving back to my community ’cause that’s my philosophy in life. I want to leave this world a little bit better than I found it, and for me, I wanted to try and leave this community a little better than I found it. That’s why I got into this, to do whatever I could to serve my community, and I’m going to continue doing that. This election certification isn’t going to change that. If my opponent called me tomorrow and asked me to help with something that is for the better of the community, I would be happy to. That’s what it’s about for me. It isn’t about ego, it never has been. It’s about doing what I can for my community, because I love it here. They welcomed us with open arms in 2000, and it’s been my home since. So, anything I can do to help, I will do.”
Do you think there’s a chance you’ll run again?
“You know,” Shiroff said, “right now I’m honestly, you can imagine, it’s been a really, really long ride, even though I literally only campaigned for five, six months, and it took a Herculean effort, because obviously, I didn’t have the finances that are required for a race like this. I had a very small team, and it truly was a Herculean effort. I don’t know if people realize that. Behind the scenes, this was really, really hard to do with limited finances and a limited team. So, it’s been exhausting. So, I’m taking a little bit of time to focus on my family, focus on myself a little bit, and then after the new year, I’ll regroup and I’ll make a plan then. But, am I done with politics? Probably not. Once it gets into your blood, it’s in your blood, and I love it. And like I said, I’ve always wanted to do whatever I can for my community, and sometimes you can do that more when you’re in a political seat. Because of the nature of it, you have more ability to effect change, and that’s what it’s about for me. So, if I can do that in another political seat, great. If not, then that’s fine. I just want to do whatever I can for my community and for everyone here.
“Everyone’s been unbelievably supportive,” she said. “I can’t even tell you, from both sides. I have gotten messages from people that actually said, ‘I did not vote for you, but I have to tell you, I am so thankful that you conceded, and that you congratulated your opponent, and that you spoke to him and wished him the best and are not crying foul.’ Honestly, I did not expect to get the feedback that I have gotten from both sides, really. It’s just been unbelievable. It’s taken the sting off a little bit, let’s just say. It’s been truly great.
“I’m proud of the campaign that I ran. I really am. Obviously, I would have rather won, but having lost by 10, considering what I was up against, and the Herculean effort that it took, I’m feeling very proud of the campaign I ran. And it was a bipartisan campaign, which is also not very common now-a-days. My communications director is a registered Democrat, and we didn’t always agree on everything, but I think that we showed the people that you may not agree, but you’re still capable of working together to get to the greater good. And I think that that set an example. And I think that that is something that is incredibly important, showing that you can be collaborative, even if you disagree, you can still work together for the greater good. And I think that we need to do more of that because I think that our political system is very divisive right now, and we need to do a little bit better, I think. It’s a very divisive and cynical world, and I realize that, and I think that leadership matters, and I think that leaders, both in elected office and community members, we need to live up to the idea that we set for ourselves, and honestly, we need to be examples for our kids, because we have a generation growing up right now that I think are being tainted by the divisiveness that they’re seeing, and we need to do something about that, and I hope that my campaign was an example of that. It was bipartisan. It was collaborative. And, like I said, we didn’t always agree, but we agreed to disagree and do what was best for the community and for the greater good.
“I spoke to John (Mannion), and I offered him my congratulations, and I know he cares about this community. So, like I said, anything I can do, I will always do for my community. We had a nice conversation, so, that was great. I offered him my congratulations, and I hope he does well. That’s all I care about is just doing what’s best for my community and making sure that all of our voices are heard.
“I think this is a perfect example,” Shiroff concluded, “which is something I’m trying to bring home, it’s a perfect example of when I hear people say, ‘Well, my vote doesn’t matter.’ Actually, yeah, it does. And this is a perfect example of that. Somebody just told me today, and I haven’t confirmed it myself, it was the closest senate race in New York State history. And I think, for me, honestly, being a first-generation American, to be the daughter of Cuban immigrants who got here in the 1960s with nothing, to have been able to accomplish this, coming out of nowhere, and with no money and a very small team, that just goes to show you that’s the country that we live in. It’s pretty remarkable. And that’s why I’m such an unwavering, proud American, because what other country can you do that in?”
