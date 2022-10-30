Rescue Mission names new board chair, new board members

SYRACUSE – The Rescue Mission Alliance has announced the election of John B. McCabe, MD, FACEP to the office of Board Chair, and the appointment of six new members to the board of directors.
A member of the Rescue Mission Board of Directors for four years, Dr. McCabe sits on its Finance, Investment, and Executive Committees. He is a retired Professor and Chair Emeritus in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. He served as Chief Executive Officer of University Hospital and Senior Vice President for Hospital Affairs at the Upstate Medical University. Dr. McCabe received his MD degree from the Upstate Medical College of Medicine in Syracuse in 1979. He completed a residency in Emergency Medicine at the Wright State University School of Medicine in Dayton, Ohio. Following the completion of residency training, he joined the staff as an assistant and then associate professor of Emergency Medicine at the Wright State University School of Medicine. In addition to serving as Board Chair to the Rescue Mission, he serves as treasurer and trustee for Cazenovia College, on the board of managers for Loretto, and as a board member and vice president for HOPE for the Bereaved.
