Residents asked to limit transfer station trips to essential items; face masks needed to enter offices
OSWEGO COUNTY – Residents using the Oswego County solid waste transfer stations are reminded of Governor Cuomo’s request to avoid non-essential trips. Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said social distancing must be enforced and applies to the solid waste facilities along with other public places.
“Of course we want our residents to continue to dispose of garbage, household waste and recyclables in a timely manner, but recently there has been an influx of people cleaning out garages or attics and making extra trips,” said Mark Powell, director of the Oswego County Solid Waste Department. “For the health and safety of our solid waste personnel, as well as the public using our facilities, we ask people to avoid non-essential trips to the solid waste facilities.”
Legislature Chairman Weatherup said it is understandable that many people have extra time on their hands and want to work on spring cleaning projects.
“Unfortunately, COVID-19 is very much present in our communities,” he said. “This virus is transmitted even by people showing no symptoms so social distancing is still very important. We ask at this time that you follow the Governor’s Executive Order and avoid all non-essential trips, including unnecessary trips to the transfer stations. This is in the interest of the health and public safety of all of our community.”
Beginning this Saturday, April 11, customers entering the solid waste offices for business transactions at the Pulaski, Hastings and Hannibal transfer stations are asked to wear a face mask. The new requirement is for the health and safety of the public and county employees. It applies only to people who need to enter the business office for a transaction such as purchasing a sticker, bags, or weighing loads. It doesn’t apply to people disposing of trash or recyclables in the pit or open areas.
Face masks are not required at the Oswego and Bristol Hill solid waste stations because those locations have a separate scale-house that doesn’t require entry to the building.
Customers are asked to provide their own face covering. A cloth face covering can be used. For a smooth transition to this requirement, there is a limited supply of homemade masks at the entrance of the offices at the Pulaski, Hastings and Hannibal transfer stations. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We appreciate our customers’ cooperation in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Oswego County Solid Waste Director Mark Powell.
The New York State Department of Health advises that cloth face coverings may help slow the spread of COVID-19 from people who are unaware that they have the virus.
“Recent studies have shown that a significant portion of individuals infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Asymptomatic individuals, even if they eventually develop symptoms, can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means that the virus can spread between people in close proximity – for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing – even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms at the time.”
Huang said the New York State Health Department advises that cloth face coverings made from household items or made at home from common materials at low-cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure, beyond the recommended social distancing.
“Surgical masks and N-95 respirators are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other first responders,” said Huang.
Residents can find more information about the solid waste programs at oswegocounty.com/solidwaste.
