Here are results for Oswego County field bands from Sunday’s New York State Field Band Championships held at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.
Central Square — fourth place in the Small School 1 division with a score of 87.
Phoenix — seventh place in Small School 2 division with a score of 81.7
Oswego — eighth place in Small School 1 division with a score of 83.2.
Those winning their divisions and therefore winning the Governor’s Cups are Arlington, National division; Medina, Small School 1; Midland Park, Small School 3; Mineola, Small School 2; Sachem, Large School 3; and Horseheads, Large School 2.
