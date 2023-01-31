OSWEGO COUNTY - Wrapping up a decade of grant-making in December 2022, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation is bidding a fond farewell to two longstanding board members, Kathy Fenlon and Casey Raymond, who both served on the board since the inception of the foundation.

“With Kathy as Chair and Casey as Vice Chair, the foundation’s impact has been amazing,” states newly elected Shineman Board Chair, Margaret Barclay. “Among the many accomplishments, the board has approved $12.2 million in grants, during their tenure, to over 200 nonprofit organizations that improve the quality of life in Oswego County. Kathy and Casey have worked tirelessly and with patience and determination to ensure that the mission of the Shineman Foundation was followed. We will miss their knowledge and passion for helping carry forward the mission set in motion by Barbara and Dick Shineman.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.