A Richland man died in a motorcycle crash about 8 p.m. July 23.
State Police said a 1988 Harley-Davidson operated by Cody G. Pollic, 25, of Mattison Road, was traveling east on State Route 104 when he lost control on a curve, was ejected and struck a tree.
Troopers said Pollic was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident occurred between County Route 22 and Albion Cross Road in the town of Albion.
State Police was assisted at the scene by Albion Fire Department and NOCA ambulance.
The investigation is continuing.
