Ritchie visits Mexico VFW, discusses impact of sewer line extension

MEXICO - State Senator Patty Ritchie visited the Mexico VFW recently to see how the town, village and VFW itself are taking advantage of a new sewer line, which she helped made possible through $75,000 in funding she secured.
The Edick-Hamlink VFW Post 369 in Mexico is considered a true community post. Not only does the organization serve as a meeting place for local veterans, the VFW also contributes to local community groups and sponsors local events. In addition, its community center is a favorite meeting spot for groups across the area. However, the building was never a part of the local sewer district, which caused issues with its ability to host events.
Thanks in part to the funding provided by Senator Ritchie, the nearest sewer district was expanded to include the VFW post. The expansion also allowed a mobile home community and several other buildings and businesses to be added to the district.
“The Edick-Hamlink VFW Post 369 is one of the true gems of our region,” said Senator Ritchie. “It is a nationally recognized post and means so much to both the village and town of Mexico. It helps support the entire community.”
“Expanding the sewer district is helping to ensure our veterans and local community members will be able to use the post for many years to come.”
“The town of Mexico has always done its best to support the village and vice versa,” said town of Mexico Supervisor David Anderson. “Our VFW is one of the strongest glues that binds us together. Senator Ritchie clearly understands just how important places like our VFW are to small communities and all who live in them. She came through for Mexico with this funding.”
The village and town of Mexico worked together on the project to ensure not only that the work was done locally, but also responsibly for their taxpayers. One of the largest events the post hosts is an annual car show, which draws thousands to Mexico each year.
