OSWEGO — Due to rail upgrades to be conducted in the city of Oswego by CSX Railroad some roads will be temporarily closed.
The city of Oswego notified CSX that plans would need to be implemented by CSX to accommodate city residents as much as possible during this large project. The following roads will be temporarily closed at the locations, dates, and times listed. Included are detour/alternate routes to help keep both the public as well as Emergency Services informed.
— Smith’s Beach Crossing-Road will be closed on the following dates: Tuesday, April 27; Wednesday, April 28; and Thursday, April 29; from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days. Road will reopen each night from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.
— Mitchell Street Crossing just west of St. Paul Street, (Mitchell Street)-Road will be closed on the following dates: Tuesday, April 27, starting at 8 a.m. straight through Thursday, April 29, at 5 p.m. St. Paul Street to Mitchell Street, heading east, will remain open during this time frame.
— East Ave Crossing just east of Maple Street and Bunner Street-Road will be closed beginning Wednesday, April 28, at 8 a.m. straight through Friday, April 30, at 5 p.m. Detour/alternates routes will be available at Maple Street and City Line Road.
— Mitchell Street Crossing just east of East 12th Street, near the former Hammermill entrance-Road will be closed beginning Monday, May 3, at 8 a.m. straight through Wednesday, May 5, at 5 p.m. Detour/alternate routes will be available at East 12th Street and St. Paul Street.
This is not a city of Oswego project, but should concerns from residents arise during the project, contact Jeff McGann, Planning and Zoning Director, at 315-342-8164 with any questions.
