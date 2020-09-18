PARISH - The Parish United Methodist Church will hold a drive-thru roast pork dinner from 4:30-6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24 at the church on South Railroad Street in Parish.
Orders for dinners are by reservation only which need to be called in by Monday, Sept. 21. Susanne Heagle will take orders at 315-625-7254.
Adult dinners are $9, children are $5.
