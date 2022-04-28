Rover Run: Countdown to 5K run and family day begins

OSWEGO – The countdown to the Oswego Humane Society’s Rover Run has begun. This 5K race and family day scheduled for Sunday, May 1 will feature a 5K race in the trails of Fallbrook Recreation Center, outdoor games, lunch, face painting for kids and a K-9 demonstration from the Oswego Police Department. Online registration is available or register in person the day of event. Tickets range from $20-$30 per person. People are allowed to bring their dog, but don’t forget their rabies certificate. Registration starts at 10 a.m.
Registration can be purchased through the Oswego County Humane Society’s website at https://oswegohumane.org/roverrun or by calling the office at 315-207-1070. Proceeds from the event will benefit Oswego County Humane Society.
The 2022 Rover Run is supported by the following businesses: Bayview Wellness, BPO Elks -271, Burke’s Home Center, C’S Farm Market, Cakes Galore & More, Community Bank, Compass Federal Credit Union, Eagle Beverage, Fulton Savings Bank, K-9 Grooming & Motel, KSG Law, Motivated Creations, Pathfinder Bank, Rough Cut Photography - CNY and Scriba Electric.
