Rucynski Coleman endorsed by trades council
Buy Now

Submitted photoPictured with Coleman are labor representatives from left: Rich Godden, IBEW Local 43; Dan La France, Painters Local 38; Eric Saunders, UA Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 73; and Pat Carroll, UA Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 73.

OSWEGO - Oswego lawyer Lou Anne Rucynski Coleman, a candidate for Oswego County Family Court Judge, has received the endorsement of the Central and Northern New York Building and Construction Trades Council.

“I am extremely grateful and honored to have earned the support of the members of the Building and Construction Trades,” Coleman said. “I welcome their endorsement and the significant value it provides my campaign for Family Court Judge.”

Coleman is on the Independence line for Election Day Nov. 5.

The Central and Northern New York Building and Construction Trades Council represents about 5,000 construction workers and 17 member unions highly skilled in a wide array of crafts.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.