Rucynski Coleman endorsed by trades council

OSWEGO - Oswego lawyer Lou Anne Rucynski Coleman, a candidate for Oswego County Family Court Judge, has received the endorsement of the Central and Northern New York Building and Construction Trades Council.
“I am extremely grateful and honored to have earned the support of the members of the Building and Construction Trades,” Coleman said. “I welcome their endorsement and the significant value it provides my campaign for Family Court Judge.”
Coleman is on the Independence line for Election Day Nov. 5.
The Central and Northern New York Building and Construction Trades Council represents about 5,000 construction workers and 17 member unions highly skilled in a wide array of crafts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.