BALDWINSVILLE - The Jacksonville Faith Community Women’s Group will hold their annual rummage and bake sale from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 and from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. Saturday will be $3 bag day.
Available items will be clothing, household items, books, baked goods and more.
Lunch will be available each day, serving Hofmann hot dogs, chili, soup and sandwiches. There will also be free coffee.
The Lamson Grange located at 9108 Fenner Road, Baldwinsville.
