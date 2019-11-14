OSWEGO COUNTY - People who are upset with the lack of senior transportation in Oswego County spoke to the county Legislature at its Nov. 14 meeting in the legislative chambers in Oswego.
Martha Marshall, a member of PALS (Pulaski Assisting Local Seniors), said representatives of PALS want legislators to be aware of the senior transportation drought so they can try to come up with a solution.
“Ninety percent of the calls we receive (at PALS) is seniors in need of transportation,” Marshall said. “We have Springbrook (a senior living site) that is only three-tenths of a mile from the health center, ConnextCare. And we don’t have the transportation to get them this three-tenths of a mile to the health center.”
PALS is an organization that assists Pulaski seniors by providing transportation, heavy lifting, reaching high places, emergency pet care, snow removal and light yard work. But when the organization’s volunteers go south for the winter or are not available, there often is no way for senior citizens to get to appointments.
Marshall said in addition, Oswego County Opportunities used to run routes for seniors throughout the county, but recently the poverty agency has had to cut its routes. Centro, the bus company that operates as the Central New York Regional Transportation Authority, offers transportation services in Fulton and Oswego, but not in rural areas.
Marshall said most of the transportation calls coming into PALS are for medical appointments or eye appointments. A few are for trips to the local grocery store or physical therapy.
“The lack of transportation is an ongoing concern for residents and agencies in the north and eastern parts of the county, outside the cities of Fulton and Oswego,” Marshall said. “And now recent cuts to Oswego County Opportunities and public transportation and the issue is coming to a head.”
Marshall said she and others have met with the Oswego County Transportation Advisory Board headed by Legislator Mary Ellen Chesbro, R-Pennellville. She also has brought up the issue with the Pulaski Services Task Force and at other meetings.
Chesbro said Nov. 4 that a solution to the transportation issues may be in sight.
She said the county is considering hiring a mobility manager who would be in charge of scheduling, arranging and organizing transportation in Oswego County’s rural areas.
She said the manager would be based in Oswego and would help recruit drivers to transport seniors to appointments. It would be paid for with federal money with only 10% of the cost of the office being paid by county taxpayers.
“We are very confident this is going to work,” Chesbro said. She said St. Lawrence County already has a mobility manager and it has worked extremely well.
St. Lawrence County Mobility Manager Frank Doldo said he is in charge of solving transportation issues that crop up in New York state’s largest county.
“My role is to solve transportation issues in the county, take down transportation barriers, institute new programs that are sustainable and efficient and collaborate with all agencies to bring them together to make a coordinated transportation plan,” he said. He also outlines gaps in transportation services in the county and works to fill these gaps.
The program has been running for more than two years in St. Lawrence County. The program also runs a Public Transportation Task Force that meets once a month to bring together human service agencies, county and college officials, transportation providers and others to “collaborate on putting together plans” to solve transportation problems.
Another possibility for help in Oswego County is the Volunteer Transportation Center that now operates in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties.
Executive Director Sam Purington said there has been some discussion “to bring the Volunteer Transportation Center and its model” to rural areas of Oswego County to help people get to work or employment interviews, foster care, doctor appointments or even grocery shopping.
“Nothing is written in stone,” he said, noting discussions are in the early phases. “Our goal is to find gaps in transportation and fill them.”
One piece of good news on the transportation front is the Oswego County Office for the Aging recently expanded its transportation services to several of its dining centers with brief stops for shopping thanks to a grant from Unmet Needs through the state Office for the Aging.
There is no fee for this service although contributions are accepted. No one will be denied service due to inability or unwillingness to contribute to cost of services. The transportation goes to the senior dining sites at the Central Square Community Church, Fulton Municipal Building, Hannibal Community Library, Mexico Lighthouse Church, Parish New Hope Church and Phoenix Congregational Church.
The Oswego County Transportation Advisory Committee is looking for input from residents about the need for rural transportation services in Oswego County.
Oswego County Public Transportation Liaison Donna Scanlon is gathering information about transportation needs in rural areas of the county to help update the county’s coordinated public transit human services transportation plan.
Committee members will attend a variety of events and meetings around the county this month to get feedback from residents about transportation needs and issues in their communities.
The public is invited to come out and talk about any specific needs they might have with public transportation or transportation routes.
The committee will be at the following events:
n Pulaski Community Services Task Force meeting, 2 p.m., Nov. 19, Pulaski Village Office, boardroom, 4917 Jefferson St., Pulaski
n Hannibal Town Board meeting, 7 p.m., Nov. 20, Hannibal Town Municipal Building, 824 County Route, Hannibal
n Oswego County Community Services Forum, 9 a.m.-noon, Nov. 21, Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 W. Fifth St., Oswego
For more information about the forum, call the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau at (315) 349-3451. Anyone unable to attend any of these events who wants to share their experiences or give feedback can call (315) 349-8292, email donna.scanlon@oswegocounty.com, or write to Oswego County Community Development and Planning Department, 46 E. Bridge St., Third Floor, Oswego, N.Y. 13126, Attn: Donna Scanlon, Public Transportation Liaison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.