Anthony Losurdo has raced into turn No. 3 of Oswego Speedway thousands of times, but there are only a few occasions each year when he does so with a passenger screaming alongside him or grabbing at his arm.
The Rusty Wallace Racing Experience will return to Oswego Speedway on Aug. 11, allowing area race fans the opportunity to drive a stock car or ride along next to a local professional driver in vehicles utilized on NASCAR circuits.
The racing experience, named after the NASCAR Hall of Famer and 1989 Winston Cup champion, is offered at more than 80 tracks around the country and in Canada, and is returning to Oswego for the second and final time this season.
Losurdo — a 21 year-old Scriba native who leads the points standings in the Pathfinder Bank SBS (small-block supermodifieds) and the 350 supermodified classes entering this weekend — volunteered to drive fans that requested a ride-along when the experience first visited Oswego six years ago.
Losurdo, who on July 5 became the first Oswego driver to win two features in two different classes on the same night since Jack Murphy in 1957, said that he and his fellow drivers aim to provide fans with an unforgettable thrill and ensure they get their money’s worth.
“I’ve had people grab my arm going into turn three and I’m like: ‘You can’t do that,’” Losurdo said. “They almost ripped my hand right off the steering wheel. … I’ve had some people screaming and stuff, but that just makes me want to go faster, I think it’s awesome. I always tell them if they really want to stop to throw their hands up, and that’s never happened to me yet, but I’ve definitely had them screaming.”
The ride-along price options offered are $119 for three laps and $139 for five laps. Oswego Speedway public relations director Camden Proud offered a candid description of his intentions when he gets requested to drive fans around.
“I promise anybody who does that, we will literally scare the crap out of you,” Proud said. “The drivers will go fast and we’ll go nuts, and that can be quite the experience itself, too.”
Seven different price options are offered to enthusiasts looking to drive their own stock car: Taste of Speed (five laps, $269), Qualifier (10 laps, $499), Shootout (15 laps, $599), Start Your Engines (20 laps, $699), Green Flag (30 laps, $999), Checkered Flag (40 laps, $1,299) and Race Day (50 laps, $1,599).
Each driver will go through an on-site safety course prior to getting behind the wheel, and is provided with a fire suit, helmet, and Han’s Device. Solo drivers must be at least 18 years-old and the minimum age to participate in a ride-along is 14. Participants are encouraged to book their ride in advance at the website racewithrusty.com.
Proud said that shortly after the most recent Rusty Wallace Racing Experience was held at the track on June 23, he was approached in a store for wearing an Oswego Speedway shirt, and the vender raved about being able to live out a dream by participating.
“It’s a great opportunity for fans that have never been able to race at Oswego or maybe can’t afford to purchase a car to go out and ride along with one of our drivers, or even purchase a ride and take some laps around the track,” Proud said.
“You hear stories like that, people that have always wanted to race and maybe never had the chance,” he added. “It can get a little pricey, but it gives them the opportunity to do it.”
