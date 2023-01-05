SAF brings In Her Shoes to Zonta

Members of the Zonta Club of Oswego present staff of Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families (SAF) with a check representing the proceeds from Zonta’s Witches Ball. SAF provides both residential and non-residential services to victims and survivors of domestic violence. Pictured seated from left are: Tammy Thompson, Christina Seado Vasquez, Coordinator of OCO Victim Services Stacie France, and Iraina Gerchman. Standing are: Jackie Wallace, Shannon Sofsky, Danielle Gillett of SAF and Sonia Robinson.

OSWEGO - Violence against women is one of the most persistent violations of human rights. With that in mind, Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families program (SAF) will participate in the worldwide 16 Days of Activism, a campaign that calls for action against domestic violence.

As part 16 Days of Activism, and to raise awareness of domestic violence in Oswego County, SAF brought its In Her Shoes program to the Zonta Club of Oswego.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.