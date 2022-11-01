SAF program visits farmers market

OSWEGO – In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month representatives from Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families program (SAF) attended the Oswego Farmers Market to inform community members about the many services that SAF provides for survivors of domestic violence. SAF is the sole domestic violence and rape crisis provider for Oswego County and provides both residential and non-residential services to victims and survivors via the 24/7 Crisis Hotline and in person. In 2021 SAF answered nearly 4,500 hotline calls from survivors, and provided 1,700 bed nights to 65 families staying at the SAF domestic violence shelter. If a person or someone they know is a victim or survivor of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence or stalking, call the OCO Crisis Hotline at (315) 342-1600. The hotline is available 24 hours a day and is free and confidential. Pictured from left are: Mercedes Whiteside, Sage Chase and Danielle Gillett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.