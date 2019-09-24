The sale of the Cleveland Elementary School is complete.
The Central Square School District Board of Education announced the completion of the sale to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. The DEC will utilize the building as the future home of the basic training academy for the DEC’s Environmental Conservation Police Officers and Forest Rangers.
“Having a former school building put to use in educating those that will ensure the integrity of our communities for generations to come is an ideal outcome,” said school board President Andrew Martin. “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of not only the district’s staff, but to many community members as well, that the DEC has chosen this location.”
“The sale allows the board to focus on financial and educational goals to bring the highest possible educational experience to our students, while maintaining fiscal integrity for our taxpayers. ‘As one we rise, together we soar’ is not just a tag line that applies to students. It speaks to our communities as well. Having the DEC located in Cleveland will benefit our entire district: all three counties, two villages, two hamlets and nine towns.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.