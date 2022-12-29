Salvation Army elects Advisory Board officers

Recently elected Oswego County Salvation Army Advisory Board members for 2023, from left are: Carol Dexter, secretary; Wynnette Dohse, treasurer; Lieutenant Alyxandra Allen, Corps officer; Theresa Sugar-Scanlon, chairperson; and Douglas Buske, vice chairperson. Corps officer Major Heather Odom was not available for the photo.

OSWEGO COUNTY - The Advisory Board of the Oswego County Salvation Army Corps recently elected its officers for 2023. They included Theresa Sugar-Scanlon as chairperson, Douglas Buske as vice chairperson, Carol Dexter as secretary and Wynnette Dohse as treasurer. The Salvation Army officers who will continue to lead the Corps are Major Heather Odom and Lieutenant Alyxandra Allen.

Other members of the Advisory Board include Carrie Bixby, Thomas Brown, Brenda and Chris Burritt, Nancy Close, David Granoff, Jacqueline Gregg, Richard Hughes, Cecelia Ladd, Jason Livesey, Jean Niver, Chip Pelton, P. Michael Shanley, Charles and Margaret Spector, Vernon Tryon and Ned Waterbury.

