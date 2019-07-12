Salvation Army to hold Fourth Annual Red Kettle Golf Classic

OSWEGO - The Fourth Annual Red Kettle Classic Golf Tournament is coming up on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Battle Island State Park Golf Course, 2150 State Route 48, Fulton. Golfers from throughout Oswego County and beyond are invited to register teams for a day of fun and fellowship that will enable The Salvation Army to send children to Camp Long Point this summer.
The tournament is scheduled for an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration fee includes 18 holes of golf, use of a cart, snack and lunch. Dixon Golf will be on hand to run the Par 3 and Par 5 contests. Prizes will be awarded, raffles and silent auction will be available, and there will be games such as long drive, closest to the pin, putting contest, putting string, mulligans and skin game.
For more information or to register a team, contact Salvation Army Advisory Board chairman and tournament chairman Tom Brown at (315) 592-4988 or tomybee46@aol.com. Electronic copies of a brochure, including the registration form, may be requested from Captain Heather Odom, Heather.Odom@USE.SalvationArmy.org. Registrations should be received by Aug. 2, at Oswego County Salvation Army, PO Box 146, Oswego, N.Y. 13126.
Major sponsorships and opportunities for businesses or individuals to sponsor holes are available. Sponsor names will be publicly displayed with signs on the course and promoted the day of the event.
