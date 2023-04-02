Salvation Army to hold Sixth Annual Red Kettle Golf Classic

Several members of the Oswego County Salvation Army Advisory Board are pictured at a recent meeting to review plans for the June 24 Seventh Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Golf Classic at Battle Island State Park Golf Course. Seated, from left are: Theresa Sugar-Scanlon, advisory board chair; Major Heather Odom, Oswego County Salvation Army Corps officer. Standing, are: Advisory board members Sarah Conley; Tom Brown, golf chair; David Granoff; and Deborah Daby.

OSWEGO - The Salvation Army of Oswego County is continuing the tradition of providing services for people throughout the county. The Corps is holding its Sixth Annual Red Kettle Classic Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 24, at Battle Island State Park Golf Course, 2150 State Route 48, Fulton. Golfers from throughout Oswego County and beyond are invited to register four-person captain and crew teams for a day that will help neighbors in need.

The tournament is scheduled for an 9 a.m. shotgun start. Registration fee includes 18 holes of golf, use of a cart, snack, and lunch. Dixon Golf will be on hand to run the Par 3 and Par 5 contests. Prizes will be awarded, raffles and silent auction will be available, and there will be games such as closest to the line, closest to the pin, putting contest, putting string, mulligans, and skin game.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.