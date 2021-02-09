SANDY CREEK - A Sandy Creek Central School district employee was charged with first-degree rape following an investigation into incidents that occurred between 2005-2009.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested, Martin Scoville, 46, of Lacona, on Monday, Feb. 8.
Officials became aware of the complaint when members of the Sandy Creek Central School District alerted the Sheriff’s Office that a former student of Scoville’s claimed to have an inappropriate relationship with Scoville from around 2005 until 2009.
The say an inappropriate relationship began while the victim was a student of Scoville’s. Amongst the allegations was an allegation of forcible rape in the late winter or early spring of 2009.
Scoville was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court Monday evening.
If there are any more victims or anyone with more information, contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at 315-349-3411.
