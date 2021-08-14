SANDY CREEK — Sandy Creek Central School Classes of ‘70, ‘71 and ‘72 are invited to the first Picnic at the Park. The picnic will be held at Jefferson Park, one mile north of Southwick Beach, starting at 1 p.m. on Aug. 28.
People should bring picnic baskets, drinks and their bathing suits. Grills will be available.
Pets are welcome as long as on a leash.
Faculty are welcome.
Call Dick Turo at 315-771-3272 or email TamparickT@gmail.com for information and directions.
The park’s address in 7639 Jefferson Park Rd., Henderson.
