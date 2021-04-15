Sandy Creek debris pick-up

SANDY CREEK - The villages of Sandy Creek and Lacona will pick up yard debris placed at curbside in both villages. Pick up dates are April 19-23, weather permitting. No yard debris will be picked up after these dates.
This cleanup is for yard debris only, such as leaves, branches and limbs. Leaves should not be bagged. No trash or garage will be picked up.
