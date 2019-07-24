SANDY CREEK/LACONA - Water personnel from the villages of Sandy Creek and Lacona will be flushing hydrants in both villages from Monday, July 29 through Tuesday, July 30.
Residents may notice discolored water. It is not necessary to boil for drinking. People can run their outside faucet before using household water if they are concerned.
