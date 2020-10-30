SANDY CREEK - Annie P. Ainsworth Memorial Library celebrated the expansion of their parking lot with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring State Senator Patty Ritchie on Friday, Oct. 16.
Many libraries have been forced to remain closed during this difficult time due to staffing shortages, budget concerns, and other COVID-19 related complications. Ainsworth Memorial Library in Sandy Creek, however, has been able to adapt to all of the changes and restrictions. The library also moved forward to implement the expansion of its parking lot which allows twice as much parking for patrons and resolves ongoing drainage issues for the library and surrounding properties.
“We are very happy that State Senator Patty Ritchie could join us for the ribbon-cutting ceremony because she played a vital role in helping us to secure the funding for this long overdue project,” said James Horth, Library Board of Trustees President.
Town Supervisor Nancy Ridgeway also spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony about her excitement over the continued growth and accomplishments of the library and its dedicated team.
“We are lucky to have such a cohesive team at Ainsworth Memorial Library. From our Board of Trustees, myself, our Library Assistants, to our substitutes we all understand the crucial role our library plays in this area,” said Library Director Jessica Godfrey.
During the ongoing health crisis, the library has increased staffing by utilizing substitutes to handle sanitizing and by temporarily reducing their hours. “It wasn’t a decision we made lightly… every decision we make is based on how to best serve our patrons and how to safely offer access to technology, entertainment, and learning resources for the underserved in our communities. The expanded parking lot will make even more possible, as we move forward.”
