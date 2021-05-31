SANDY CREEK — A village man is in state police custody after they say he broke into a house on Hadley Road and physically assaulted two people.
According to state police, Jeffery S. Passino, 41, of 1 Hadley Road, Sandy Creek, was charged Sunday with first-degree burglary, a felony, in connection with the incident.
Mr. Passino, according to state police, forced his way into the house at 63 Hadley Road, which is where he physically assaulted a 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman. The woman was taken to Oswego Hospital for injuries to her right eye and nose, but the man was uninjured.
Mr. Passino was located at his nearby residence and taken into state police custody “without incident.” He was then taken to the Oswego County jail, Oswego, for an arraignment hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.