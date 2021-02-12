SANDY CREEK – There was no school here Thursday, Feb. 11, neither in person nor remote. COVID’s opposite was having its effect. Teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, maintenance workers, administrators, office workers, in general, such a considerable number of the district’s staff were laid low for a day or maybe two by the very weapon against COVID we’ve all been waiting for, the vaccine, that manning the operation of the school for the day had become quite impossible. And so, waking at four a.m. and, in coordination with other administrators, deciding by a little after five, Superintendent Kyle Faulkner called it off. A total day off, like a snow day used to be until COVID made remote learning a reality.
Nevertheless, a cheery voice came through the phone from the district’s office that morning and connected me to a superintendent who seems to take every new COVID-related challenge in perfect stride, as though it’s just another in an endless string of days the likes of which you’ve never seen before, but one you’ll meet head on and deal with, knowing the next one’s probably just around the corner.
“We had many employees receive the second dose yesterday, and quite often there are some pretty serious side effects. That’s the case for many of our employees, and as a result, we closed the school,” Faulkner said.
The employees were given their second dose of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday at the school by medical staff from ConnextCare of Pulaski.
“From what we’ve been told by the health professionals,” Faulkner continued, “it’s pretty typical that many people, once they get the second vaccine, they get quite ill with a lot of different symptoms and negative side effects that the vaccine causes.”
He said the severity of the side effects varies from person to person. “Sometimes it’s just a few hours. Sometimes it’s a day or two. You just never know, and it affects people differently.”
Faulkner also received his second dose of the vaccine Wednesday. He said he was feeling “Jim dandy,” and didn’t seem to have any of the symptoms.
But as far as the rest of the staff went, “there’s many people that just did not feel well as a result of it, and we simply could not have staffed the building,” Faulkner said.
Well over half of Sandy Creek school’s employees received the vaccine, but, said Faulkner, not all of them. “It’s not required,” he said. “There is no mandatory vaccination.”
The district has been doing quite well, all things considered, according to Faulkner. Grades one through six have been in school, in person, five days a week.
“We do have some remote students,” he said, “but over 80% of our students are in person.”
Grades seven through twelve are split into two cohorts, Faulkner said, and are each in school two days a week.
“We’re just hanging in there and trying to do the best for our kids,” Faulkner said. “Every day brings new challenges. There’s no question.”
For Faulkner, those challenges are primarily in the educational, social, and somewhat psychological realms. For Dr. Patrick Carguello, chief medical officer of ConnextCare in Pulaski, they are more in the health-related and scientific realms.
“We’ve given the second dose to our staff in the past one to two weeks, and we did see slightly higher rates of side effects with the second dose with our staff,” Carguello said. “Our staff had a call-in rate of about 10 to 12% after the second dose, and it is a little more common to react to the second dose. Your immune system has been kind of primed or prepared from round one, and then it can mount a little stronger of a response for round two. And what we typically see is a majority of patients actually get at least mild symptoms, like pain at the site, but others can also get fatigue, headache, aches and pains, muscle pains, and fevers and chills.”
Carguello said that, with the exception of those with contraindications, 100% of ConnextCare’s medical staff was vaccinated.
Moderna is the vaccine used by ConnextCare. “Most smaller rural settings are getting Moderna,” Carguello said, “because we don’t have the large refrigeration capabilities or the ability to mass-vaccinate like a large hospital would.” The Pfizer vaccine requires intense refrigeration down to serious sub-zero temperatures. He said there is not much difference in the incidence of side effects between the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. And the effects, he said, “are pretty transient, usually 12 to 24 hours. Most individuals that had symptoms said they were brief. We played it safe and staggered our staff. That helps so that you aren’t vulnerable. If you vaccinate an entire location all the same day and then get a 20% call-in rate, that could put you in a tough predicament. That may have played a role with the teachers.”
He said schools can often be in a “crunch” situation by virtue of the number of teachers often out due to quarantine. “And then if you throw in some vaccine side effects,” he said, “I can see how that would make it hard to potentially staff your facility.”
However, he said, those effects are typically over in a day. “I think the number of employees from ConnextCare that were actually out for more than one day, you could count on one hand.”
Carguello went on to explain, “the statistics say the majority that receive the second dose of the vaccine will experience some side effects.”
Carguello considers ConnextCare fortunate. “We received 1,600 original doses, gave them all out, and then, we received 1,600 more for second-dose use only. I think after this weekend, we’ll pretty much be done with the second batch. We’ve applied for more, but we’re still waiting like everybody else.”
After Feb. 15, everyone 18 and over with co-morbidities, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, will jump to the top of the list of those scheduled to get the next batch of vaccine to come in.
“Fortunately, we’ve been seeing a lower positive rate with our testing,” Carguello said. “We don’t know about the possible after effects of Super Bowl parties, so, that’s an unknown. And who knows about these variants that have higher risk of infection?” He said he has not seen or heard of the presence of any COVID variants in the Pulaski area.
And he wanted to add a final medical opinion. “These vaccines that are currently approved in the U.S. are really effective vaccines with high protection rates, but a good vaccine is only good if it’s utilized. So, my message to my patients on a daily basis is get vaccinated. There’s a number of diseases we just don’t see nowadays because of vaccine success stories. People are just so removed from these diseases that they don’t have any recall on the significant benefit of these vaccines over the years in medicine.”
Fear of a negative reaction to the vaccine is no reason to refuse getting it, Carguello said.
“I haven’t really heard of many cases of more than moderate reaction at all,” he emphasized. “Vaccine side effects are going to be short-lived, mild, moderate at most, and transient, and nothing like the disease.”
