Sandy Pond’s piping plover predicament

SANDY POND – At times it seems nature helps in one way what it harms in another. And so it is at this unique pond on the eastern shore of Lake Ontario separated from those waters by a narrow barrier dune pierced by a narrow channel entrance that makes this pond a playground for boaters, beach lovers, and the tiny piping plover, an endangered bird at the center of an environmental conundrum: how to balance the welfare of a delicate species with the economic and personal wellbeing of those who need to make a living here and want to enjoy this special place.
Up until very recently, that channel between the pond and the lake was virtually choked off to all but the smallest boats by sand washed into it during a season of extremely low water levels.
For many years, dredging has been the answer to this problem. But it is an answer with its own set of problems. Number one of these? The piping plover.
According to the Audubon Society, there are three sub-populations of this bird in North America, the only place in the world piping plovers are found. Two are doing well, but the Great Lakes sub-population dropped dramatically from 500-700 pairs to just 12 in 1990.
“In 2015, Piping Plovers returned to our Eastern Lake Ontario shores after an absence of 31 years and have nested here regularly since,” according to Audubon’s piping plover fact sheet. “In 2021, we know of 74 pairs throughout the Great Lakes, but only two of those are nesting in New York.”
Those two are at Sandy Pond.
The federal Endangered Species Act and New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation protect the skittish bird from such potential disturbances as dredging by limiting it to a Sept. 1 through April 1 window. This year, that, along with very low water levels, created a big problem for boaters and the marinas that service them on Sandy Pond. Dredging was not completed by April 1 and was halted by the federal government. Water in the sand-choked channel dropped to as low as one foot deep and boating and the tourism that goes along with it nearly ground to a halt.
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney attempted to carve out an exemption to the dredging restrictions at Sandy Pond, but that resolution seems to have gone nowhere. Business owners were suffering badly, but this year’s brood of piping plover chicks was doing very well. And so it became the people vs. the plovers, a knotty, seemingly impossible problem.
And then it rained. Four-and-a-half inches of rain over just a few days time changed everything.
“What was coming down out of Skinner and Lindsey Creek was just unbelievable,” Cheryl Yerdon of Greene Point Marina on Sandy Pond said Monday, July 19. “It came down with a vengeance and whooshed out through the estuaries at the end of those two creeks. It turned the whole pond this sandy-brown color. There’s a gentleman here who could not get back up the creek because it was like rapids coming down through Skinner Creek. It’s calmer today, but I think it did a really good job of blowing it out. People haven’t been able to get up through Lindsey easily all summer long because it was so shallow, but the rain that came off that hill did its own little dredging project. When it whooshes like that, it goes to the deepest part, and the deepest part gets deeper. So, I’m hoping for all of our sake. It could have changed the whole dynamic out there.”
Up until this rainfall, Yerdon said, the channel was only “a couple of feet” deep.
“People could get out,” she explained. “You could, if you paid attention to where you were going, you could get out through the channel. But if it got rough, you might have a hard time coming back.”
And the plovers, she said, are happy.
“The plovers are running around the beach having a grand old time,” Yerdon said. “Anybody that goes over there sees the little buggers running. They’re happy. I guess they hatched in early July. I guess you’ve got to give them 30 days before they want to take flight. But they’re running around the beach having a good time.”
Alison Kocek is the vice-president of Onondaga Audubon, the local Audubon chapter for central and northern New York. She is also a PhD candidate at SUNY ESF. She studies birds. Her PhD dissertation is on tidal marsh sparrows and their adaptation to changes in their environment in New York City. She has also been working with plovers since 2016.
The state is insisting on finding a permanent solution to the dredging issue and conflict.
“I think dredging is a thing that’s going to have to keep happening there,” Kocek said recently. “I certainly haven’t been against the dredging. Last year they had four dredging projects, in fact. Of course, having dredging occur in a timely manner when the birds aren’t nesting, which by law is required, and that’s why we’re in the situation we are because dredging didn’t happen when it needed to, unfortunately. It is defined in the permit that dredging must occur prior to April 1st. It can be done after April 1st with special permissions from the Army Corps (of Engineers) and Fish and Wildlife Service as long as there’s various conditions including that no plovers be present during dredging operations. That’s been specified in the permit that they’ve had for many years. So, it’s been pretty clear as to what the requirements are.”
Would the plovers would just fly away if they were too close to the dredging?
“Yes,” Kocek said, “that’s the reason why dredging has been denied at this current time, because of the disturbance it could have on the birds. One of the nests was only 200 feet from the channel. So the dredging would be occurring virtually right next door, large machinery moving around, possibly making a good amount of noise. Moving the sand often requires vehicles on the beach that could potentially run the birds over. These birds are very rare. There are three sub-populations of plovers, in the United States, basically in the world, and this Great Lakes sub-population only has around 65-75 pairs, depending on the year. That’s less than 150 birds total in existence. So a lot of effort is put into conserving each individual because there are so few. You lose one or two, and that could be pretty detrimental to the population. So, they’re extra cautious with these birds and ensuring that there’s no reason that they would be caused to either be harmed or disturbed out of an area because of human causes.”
Would the parent plovers abandon the chicks?
“It’s hard to say what would happen,” she answered. “Certainly I think the chicks are in more danger of possibly being run over and the disturbance keeping them from foraging properly. I don’t know if the adults would necessarily just leave them behind, but they might be forced into back areas, or into the vegetation where they can’t get food, and for these small chicks, it doesn’t take very long for them to starve if they aren’t able to get food for several hours for multiple days. So, that is definitely one of the big issues for them. Another issue would be these birds, getting disturbed from the area could cause them to possibly not return, either mess up their nesting this year or cause them to have an issue finding nesting spots in future years if they find this area to be too frightening or there’s too much disturbance there. Nesting locations are limited for these birds. One time there were between 500 and 800 pairs. So, we really dropped down a lot. In 1990, it went all the way down to only 12 pairs remaining, and most of that is because these birds nest on sandy beaches, and we love sandy beaches as well. We love to recreate on them, we love to build our houses on them. For the most part, people don’t mean to cause any danger to the birds; they just don’t realize they are there. So, just walking along the beach, or walking your dog along the beach, can cause you to potentially step on a nest that you can’t see because it’s, of course, cryptically hidden to avoid predators. Or maybe your dog might capture a chick or something of that nature. So, that’s probably happened throughout time, and so, the birds really decreased so much over the past century, but they’re back on track and increasing to the population we have now, about 70-ish pairs. Which is pretty cool, and it speaks a lot to the fact that New York has done a great job of managing habitat to recreate plover habitat, because the birds were actually absent from nesting on our Great Lakes’ shores for about 30 years. We have made our beaches ever nicer than they once were probably back in the ’70s and ’80s. And so, it’s nicer for birds and nicer for people as well. So, if people are willing to just share the shore a little bit, everyone can have their fun time on the beach, and the birds can be present as well. Of course, the dredging issue did happen this year, but I’m sure that no one’s going to let that happen again next year. I’m sure everyone’s going to work together to get permits done early so that this won’t occur.”
Could dredging be allowed earlier in August?
“Well, there’s a few things that kind of confound that,” Kocek responded. “In the past, the chicks have often been disturbed from the site by large parties of many people. The birds are often observed right before this party happens, and even the morning of it, and then never seen again, which would indicate most likely the large party of people causes the birds to leave. Following our chicks in the past leaving, there is still opportunity for other birds, piping plovers from other areas to come through, migrate through. Those birds could potentially come back to the beach. So, there’s set guidelines on when dredging is allowed to begin. Every day there are birds coming through prospecting for nest sites, and we don’t want to prevent them from finding a good nesting location because we have heavy equipment on the beach. So, during the core migration time and nesting season is when this permit has prevented dredging from occurring because of the need to protect the birds from disturbance. And so, whenever the date is set for dredging to be able to begin again is when they believe that most of the birds will be gone and no longer migrating through. And so, that’s why they made these strict regulations.”
Does she see a permanent solution to the dredging-plover conflict?
“These are barrier dune systems,” she said. “So, naturally sand is always moving around. And changes in water level, and storms, and all sorts of things, will impact where the sand moves. So, some years, there may be no issue with where the sand ends up. It may not cause any concern in the channel, and other years, there may be a lot of sand in the channel, just based on weather patterns and movements in the lake which we haven’t figured out how to predict yet. Trying to put any hardened structure in this area would be disastrous, of course, for the natural system to work. It would definitely be a take on the plovers. They most likely would not use the area any more. But also, I don’t think it would be very sustainable either and would cost a ton of money, and it would be very prone to just getting destroyed in the pretty severe storms that hit these beaches. I don’t think there’s any way of preventing nature from doing what it does. And that’s why we keep having these same problems over and over again. The sand will move where the water takes it. And we’re pretty much stuck with where that happens, and using that short window when there are fewer storms and fewer changes in water movement during the summer is really the only time we can try to manipulate it. I don’t think there is any viable solution for preventing the need for dredging other than either giving up on the channel some years or dredging the channel. Those are really the two options, I think.”
And so, as far as finding a permanent solution to the dredging problem, Kocek is not optimistic. “I feel like by now that we would have found one if there was,” she said.
And her final take on the issue:
“Everyone on both sides of the issue do not want businesses or humans to be harmed by this,” Kocek said. “I think the thing to remember is just the timing has been well-known for many years as to when this can occur, and unfortunately, it didn’t happen, and so, now we’re in this boat. I think moving forward, it’s just preventing this from ever happening again is the key.”
Meanwhile, Cathleen Goodnough, of Greene Point Marina, has been out on the pond and in the channel measuring the water level.
“The rain definitely blew out the channel as far as it was getting very close between the south and the north side going out to the lake,” she said Monday, July 19. “Yes, it actually blew itself out a little bit.”
Is the channel more usable now?
“It is,” she answered. “It’s still not marked (with warning buoys). I had an average of three foot (depth). Some areas I had more. And some I had four, some I had five. I don’t think we’ll be able to get it marked until we find a permanent solution. Three-and-a-half feet was the shallowest. I was also going very slow. I look and see where the waves are breaking, and I stay away from that.”
Waves mean there’s sand right there.
“New York state Marine Park Service will not mark a channel that is not four foot deep,” Goodnough continued, “and I had quite close, but now, New York state in Albany, they pulled all the buoys, and they have stated that they won’t go back until there’s a permanent solution found for the Sandy Pond channel. There’s a couple groups out there working on one. It’s the CLEAR (Coastal Lakeshore Economy And Resiliency Initiative) Committee. That group is trying to find a solution. The Army Corps of Engineers did one in 1989 that simply states that dredging annually is the only solution they could come up with. That was the study done before Port Ontario went in.”
Does she think there’s a permanent solution possible?
“I think there is,” she said. “I do believe that we are going to need help, meaning funding from the town of Sandy Creek, Oswego County, the state and the federal level. We are getting limited on where our sand placement can go. So, say we go to dredge, and we get the funding, the state really doesn’t want all of the sand. There’s over a million cubic yards of sand out there. So, that would mean having to modify your dredge permits and get permission to put it (the sand) back on private land owners. There’s a lot of them that would like the sand. It came from their property. They would like it back. All of this needs funding. We need to be able to dredge in the spring early before April 1 and in the fall, and rebuild the barrier dunes. I’ve spoken with Tom Hart who’s done the big study on the erosion of the barrier beach out there, and he has agreed that’s the best solution he can come up with right now.”
The earliest date dredging can resume, she said, “is Aug. 31 or if we survey the barrier beach before that, we have to do surveys of the barrier beach for the piping plover. If they’re still there, we work with New York State Parks and Recreation, and we can’t dredge. The minute they’re gone, then we can dredge. The Association’s equipment’s out there ready to go whenever the piping plover leaves residence.”
Goodnough disagrees that the channel was dredged four times last year.
“No, we did not dredge four times (last year),” she said. “Actually, the state worked under the Sandy Pond Channel Maintenance Association’s permit for the state’s REDI (Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative) program. Unfortunately, that didn’t hold up due to winds and the design of the dredging. We just couldn’t dredge below substrates that were put on us by the DEC (New York State Department of Environmental Conservation). There’s a certain elevation we couldn’t dredge below, where it would be taking the piping plover habitat. So, anyway, they came, and they dredged, and then another group came in and dredged for the North Pond Resiliency group that rebuilt the barrier dunes on the north side. So, there were only two (dredgings).”
Why didn’t the dredging get done this year before April 1?
“The ice was still on the pond,” Goodnough answered. “I got out March 25. When you’re checking the channel, we have a person that flies the drone. We could have gone down Sandy Island beach and looked at the channel from the shoreline, but we would not have known – we work on a limited budget. Some years we get $4,000 in donations. Some $10,000. And the town of Sandy Creek is $20,000. In 2018, the dredge project was $50,000. In 2019 it was $54,000. So, we work on a limited budget. So, we go out over the water, and we put the stick down to see where it’s the deepest and where it’s the least amount of area we need to dredge in order to maintain a channel.”
Most years, the dredging is “all privately funded except for Sandy Creek’s $20,000. I put in for it every year.”
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney proposed legislation to amend or obtain a temporary exemption to the federal Endangered Species Act to allow about four days of dredging while the piping plovers were still nesting on the barrier beach “that didn’t really go,” Goodnough explained, “because this is an endangered species and it’s protected under the DEC laws, Article 11 of the Environmental Conservation law. The regulations are set forth in Part 182 of Title 6 that protect the piping plover. This is not only a state-protected bird, it’s federal.”
Tenney’s proposed legislation would have only affected the federal protections. The state protections would still have remained in force.
According to Goodnough, there will not be early dredging this summer “unless we go out there, and we start from the south side, and we have our equipment, and we dredge kind of blindly by feel. And that’s taking a shot. You have to keep in mind, the water level’s played a huge part in this. Had the water levels been where they were last year, we probably would have been fine, we would have been fine. But Lake Ontario has hovered around 245 (feet deep). And so, we’re way down.”
The recent heavy rains helped, she said “because it flushed things out,” but she thinks the level will go right back down “because it’s regulated by the IJC (International Joint Commission). Our water levels – I monitor it every day – they’ve stayed around 244, 245. It hasn’t come up to the 246 or 247. It hasn’t come up to any of that.”
She said 247 is what the whole pond needs.
Has her business been adversely affected by this?
“Absolutely,” she said. “Eight thousand gallons down in fuel (sales) from last year. Every marina, there’s one marina down the road that has one boat in the water, and that just went in this week. We’re halfway through the season, and he didn’t have any boats in the water because he couldn’t get out through his canal because of the low water. Tourism is down. That affects all the area businesses around here, local gas stations, bars, restaurants. If we don’t get the tourism in here, then they’re not getting the business either.”
Goodnough spoke on the petition presently circulating.
“There is a petition, and it’s going to be going, with the help of Claudia Tenney’s office, to the New York Marine Services out of Albany. It’s a plea for us to dredge annually so that they will bring the buoys back so that we have some navigational aids out here and it’s not so dangerous.”
Goodnough said the buoys were removed by Marine Services to eliminate their liability. “According to them,” she said, “once the buoys were removed, they’re not liable any more. And they removed them all.”
Goodnough stressed that things are getting better. “You still have to use caution,” she said. “I highly recommend polarized glasses. It shows you where the sand bars are and where the deeper water is.”
The Channel Association has an annual meeting on Aug. 1 at the Sandy Pond Sportsmen’s Club, County Route 15, at 10 a.m. “People need to participate in it,” Goodnough said. “This is a very big deal for this area. Dredging and getting the help we need from Oswego County, Sandy Creek, state and federal will be the main topics of the meeting. We need funding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.