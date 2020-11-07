OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Saturday, Nov. 7, that there are 29 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Oswego County, bringing the total number of positive cases to 897.
The positive cases reported today indicate that COVID-19 is continuing to spread across Oswego County. Dr. Christina Liepke, Oswego County Medical Director, said many of the new cases continue to be associated with people who attended Halloween gatherings and their family members.
“Anyone who participated in Halloween activities, who is now experiencing symptoms, needs to be tested for COVID-19,” she said. “Anyone who is tested should self-quarantine, or stay home, until they receive their test results.”
Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, muscle pain, fatigue, new loss of taste and smell, and gastrointestinal illness. People who are experiencing symptoms should contact their health care provider to make arrangements for testing.
This report is current as of 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
- Total - of positive cases: 897
- Total deaths: 5
The Oswego County Health Department investigates all cases and, when appropriate, family members and close contacts are also placed in mandatory quarantine or isolation. All known close contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are notified.
Health officials urge residents to take these precautions:
- Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
- Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
- Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
- Keep six feet from other people.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
- Do not go to the emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
Residents are asked to continue monitoring reliable sources of information. Go to oswegocounty.com or health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, updates and video presentations. For more information go to cdc.gov.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the sole local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response over all persons and entities within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
