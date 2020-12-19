OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced today, Saturday, Dec. 19, that 62 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 3,010. He also announced the death of an Oswego County resident.
“We are sad to report that we have lost another neighbor to COVID-19,” said Huang. “This marks the 22nd confirmed coronavirus-related death of an Oswego County resident. I would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of this patient for their loss.”
He reminds residents that new cases continue to be on the rise in Oswego County. “Our investigations show the virus is mostly being brought into a home by one member of the household and spreading in the home,” Huang said. “To protect yourself and your loved ones, please avoid non-essential gatherings and continue social distancing, face-masking and frequent handwashing.”
Huang also urges residents to get their flu shot if they have not already. “It’s not too late,” Huang said. “Getting the flu shot is more important than ever with this continuous rise in COVID-19 cases.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup added that the coronavirus is rampant throughout the county and we all need to work together to help prevent the spread of the disease. “Please take personal responsibility for your behaviors to keep yourselves, your families and your community safe,” said Chairman Weatherup. “Follow the advice of the Health Department, get your flu shot, practice preventative measures and comply with isolation and quarantine rules to help us all get on the other side of this.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Dec. 19.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of positive cases: 3,010
Total deaths: 22
Locations of potential public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Health officials strongly urge residents to take these precautions:
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
Keep six feet from other people.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Do not go to the emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
A list of testing sites and additional information is posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
For more information, call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
New York State provides online links to report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings and individuals. To file a complaint about a business, location or incident in your community, go to https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. To file a complaint against your employer or place of work, go to https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the sole local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response over all persons and entities within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.