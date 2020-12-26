OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Saturday, Dec. 26, that 97 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 3,370. The positive cases reported today are a combined total from Friday, Dec. 25 and today, Dec. 26.
Huang reviewed the tremendous increase in COVID-19 positive cases; from less than three dozen a week before Halloween to roughly 400 cases a week now. “That is more than 10 times where we were just two months ago,” said Huang. “For the safety of yourself and your loved ones; for your neighbors and community; for health care and front-line workers everywhere, please, follow the COVID-19 protocols. Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Most importantly, avoid non-essential gatherings.”
He also reminded residents that it’s not too late to get a flu shot. “This is more important than ever,” he said. “We have already had our first confirmed case of a person with both COVID-19 and influenza. Until we can all get the COVID-19 vaccine, at least the flu shot will protect you from that disease or reduce the severity of its symptoms. This action will go a long way toward helping preserve our health care system.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup emphasizes that residents need to work together to help prevent the spread of the disease. “Please take personal responsibility for your behaviors to keep yourselves, your families and your community safe,” said Chairman Weatherup. “Follow the advice of the Health Department. Comply with isolation and quarantine rules. Do all that you can to help get all of us through this pandemic.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Dec. 26. A more detailed report will be released Monday.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of positive cases: 3,370
Total deaths: 29
Locations of potential public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Health officials strongly urge residents to take these precautions:
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
Keep six feet from other people.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Do not go to the emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
More information is posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 if you have any questions. The hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
New York State provides online links to report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings and individuals. To file a complaint about a business, location or incident in your community, go to https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. To file a complaint against your employer or place of work, go to https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the sole local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response over all persons and entities within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
