OSWEGO — The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego has secured a federal Save America’s Treasures Grant of $365,593 for the LT-5 Tugboat Preservation Project.
The awards were announced Aug. 20 and fund 42 preservation and conservation projects in 26 states. The National Park Service, in partnership with the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Humanities, awards these matching grants to support the preservation of nationally significant historic properties and collections.
“The award for the LT-5 Preservation Project is a distinct honor,” says Museum Executive Director Mercedes Niess. “Ours is one of just 42 grants awarded nationwide and one of six awarded in New York state.”
The historic LT-5, part of the museum’s vessels collection, is moored along the West First Street Pier in Oswego Harbor. According to the curator of the Maritime Museum Michael Pittavino, “LT-5 Major Elisha K. Henson serves as a dock-side attraction, a remnant of the greatest generation, and a site worthy of preservation.” The 114-foot ocean going tugboat played a crucial role in what General Dwight Eisenhower termed the “Great Crusade” — the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944, colloquially known as D-Day.
On Nov. 22, 1943, hull no. 298, christened Major Elisha K. Henson, was launched at the Jacobson Shipyard at Oyster Bay on Long Island. Built as a Cox & Stevens design no. 271, LT-5 was capable of both ocean and harbor tug operations under the command of the Army Transportation Corps’ Water Division. LT-5 sailed for Great Britain on Feb. 3, 1944 as part of the allied buildup in preparation for Operation Overload — the event that awarded her National Historic Landmark status.
For more information or to contribute support, contact the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at 315-342-0480, hlwmm.org, or facebook.com/hlwmm. For more information about the grants and the Save America’s Treasures Program, visit https://www.nps.gov/preservation-grants/sat/index.html.
