OSWEGO — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a job posted on Facebook that is fraudulent in nature.
The job listing is for an airport attendant at the Oswego County Airport and is listed as a full-time job paying between $800 and $1,200 per week. The scam involves those interested in the job to provide a scanned form of identification and their Social Security card.
Remember, Oswego County will never ask people for a scanned copy of their identification or Social Security card when applying for a job.
