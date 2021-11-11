OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a phone scam that is becoming prevalent in the area. The scam happens when someone calls a person and pretends to be their relative, usually a grandchild, who has been arrested and is requesting that their bail needs to be paid immediately. Generally, the phone will quickly be passed from the “relative” who has been arrested to their “attorney” who gives the details about bail. The requested amounts are often over $10,000.
An unknown person in a large white van has reportedly been picking up the funds from the victim’s home or nearby. There are several reported cases in Oswego County as well as more in Oneida and Madison County.
Anyone with information call the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411 or the New York State Police at (315) 366-6000.
