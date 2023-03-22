NEW HAVEN – On March 22, 2023, at 6:39 a.m., State Police in Pulaski responded to a reported crash involving a Mexico Academy Central School Bus and a pick-up truck at the intersection of County Route 1 and County Route 6 in the town of New Haven, Oswego County.
According to police, the accident investigation has determined that the Mexico CSD School bus, operated by Mark T. Vosseller, age 69 from Fulton, was traveling north on County Route 6 when he allegedly failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with County Route 1 and drove into the path of a 2022 Dodge pickup truck, operated by Jonathan H. Duval, age 45 from Mexico, that was traveling westbound on County Route 1.
