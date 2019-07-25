PHOENIX - One good and consistent fact about Phoenix and it’s accompanying town communities is the interest in offering a bit of fun for families, whenever possible. As school holidays and parties fall away to summer, it also a chance for those towns to present time-honored activities.
This is the first year that Helen Knipp has taken the lead as coordinator on an annual event presented for several years at the William J. Farley Jr. Community Park on Chestnut Street in Phoenix. Once again this year, the town of Schroeppel Department of Community Services invites all residents and their families to join in on the Phoenix Community Fun Day, to be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3.
Knipp is excited and confident about what they have planned. Now, after revving it up several years in a row, “It’s getting bigger every year,” she says. They went from a couple hundred in count to 300 prior to last year, when they hosted about 500 at the Family Fun Day. “Word is getting out,” says Knipp.
In addition to enjoying the playground and park setting at William J. Farley Jr. Park, it is an excellent location for families to work their way through all the family fun.
A big draw is that children of all ages can enjoy game stations that include soccer, golf, basketball and track and field activities, winning prizes at each station. “We’ll take it to the level where they can do it,” Knipp says – dribbling or shooting a basket, sinking a golf ball, kicking a goal etc. Discovery Learning will offer craft station activities, and other activities at this Fun Day for families will include face painting, sand art, and a slime making station.
Featured entertainment will highlight a magician – “Magic by Knight” – sponsored in conjunction with the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, from noon-1 p.m. Other town and village agency representatives will be there, too, offering up close experiences - from the Phoenix Enterprise Fire Department with their ladder truck, to the police department and more.
Every child that signs in will receive a free ice cream donated from Byrne Dairy, and a raffle ticket for a free raffle – offering two bicycles and helmets, courtesy of Walmart. Adults who sign in will also get a free raffle ticket, getting their own chance to win donated items, provided by local businesses. Some of the offerings include prize items and gift certificates from Lock 1 Distillery, Bombadil’s, Thrive Café, Fleet Feet, Phoenix Martial Arts and Gingersnap Bakery. Anyone needing more information or wishing to donate an item can contact the community services department at 315-695-2801 or at hknipp@townofschroeppel.com.
Summer can be an exciting time to go out and find the fun. And it certainly helps when that fun can be found in one’s own backyard, local park. Knipp reminds everyone that, “This is a free event, everyone’s invited!” So gather the family, harness the friends and head out to William J. Farley Jr. Community Park for a Phoenix Community Fun Day, Aug. 3!
