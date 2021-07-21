PHOENIX — The Schroeppel Historical Society announced the return of the fresh blueberry and bake sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 24.
Pre-order fresh blueberries through Friday, July 23. Call Becky, at 315-598-2281 or email babblesw@yahoo.com. Pick up blueberries from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 24, and check out the bake sale. Prices are $25 for a gallon pail, $7 a quart, and $4 a pint.
The Schroeppel Historical Society’s address is 486 Main St., Phoenix. The location is at the point of Main and Volney streets by the traffic light.
