Schroeppel Historical Society holds back to back events

PHOENIX - Schroeppel Historical Society members have had to schedule additional fundraising events along with their regular schedule of free events as they work to meet their $25,000 goal for the Capital Fund for Vital Repairs to the building. All are invited to a breakfast buffet at Phoenix Sports Restaurant (OTB) from 8 a.m.-noon on Sunday, Oct. 20; and to the historical society building at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.
Sunday’s breakfast buffet menu is eggs, pancakes, home fries, ham, fruit cups, sausage and bacon, with coffee, tea and juice. The cost for the breakfast is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and ages five-12. Tickets are available at the door, or can be purchased in advance from Michelle’s Baskets and Bows, OTB, of from any member of The Phoenix Lions Club or Schroeppel Historical Society.
Monday’s program at the Historical Society building, corner of Main and Volney streets in Phoenix, promises to be entertaining as well at educational. Mike Beardsley, who once taught history in Phoenix, will present his topic, “The Peopling of the Americas and the First New Yorkers” in his inimitable style. He will explore the traces left by early peoples as clues to their identity. Refreshments courtesy of Schroeppel Historical Society members. Admission is free and donations are gratefully accepted.
