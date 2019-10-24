Schroeppel residents OK new water district

SCHROEPPEL - Schroeppel town officials are looking at other loans or grants that may be available to help with a new water district in the town.
Residents of the water district approved setting up the district during a vote Oct. 1. The vote total was 121 yes to 36 no.
The district will serve about 230 properties in the area including Bankrupt Road, County Route 46, County Route 6, County Route 57 and Hawthorne Road.
Town Supervisor Lynett Greco said residents of the County Route 46 area came to her asking for a water district so they could get public water from the Onondaga County Water Authority.
“They had wells that would go dry and they’d dig two to three new wells and still wouldn’t be able to get water,” she said. “Many people burned up their pumps trying to get water. The town board listened at the public hearing and then decided to put it up for a vote.”
The project is going to cost about $3.754 million. The town is receiving a loan and grant from U.S. Rural Development to help pay for the project. Greco said the town also is looking at other sources for money.
The project is estimated to cost residents who hook up to the public water about $828 a year -- $484 a year to pay for the construction of the water lines and then an average of about $344 a year for water (for a family of four).
“It comes out to $2.27 per day,” Greco said.
